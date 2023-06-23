Daniel Cormier distraught; hurls accusation after "horrific" experience similar to Paige VanZant 

Daniel Cormier recently had a terrible airport experience similar to former UFC star Paige VanZant's.

Cormier claims to have been mistreated by American Airlines, who allegedly gave away his seat. 'DC' was further taken aback by the staff's behavior, stating they refused to respond to him and shut the door in his face.

The former UFC double champ wrote on Twitter:

"I am literally in the worst experience. It’s unreal how horrific @AmericanAir staff at SFO is behaving right now. I show up to my flight to find out my seat has been given away. If that isn’t enough this man Jose Chavez won’t even speak to me. This dude walks away from me as I am speak and he slams the door in my face. This is the same airline that gave @paigevanzant issues. This is insane! So unprofessional! Wouldn’t even speak a word to me and then slams the f*cking door in my face!"

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I am literally in the worst experience. It’s unreal how horrific @AmericanAir staff at SFO is behaving right now. I show up to my flight to find out my seat has been given away. If that isn’t enough this man Jose Chavez won’t even speak to me. This dude walks away from me as I am… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I am literally in the worst experience. It’s unreal how horrific @AmericanAir staff at SFO is behaving right now. I show up to my flight to find out my seat has been given away. If that isn’t enough this man Jose Chavez won’t even speak to me. This dude walks away from me as I am… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Daniel Cormier's claims may have some truth to them given the amount of support he received on social media. Former UFC women's bantamweight champ Julianna Pena, analyst Laura Sanko and 'The Boys' star Anthony Starr all expressed their grouse with American Airlines. Even Israel Adesanya reportedly has his luggage stuck in transit as of now.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

Filed the paperwork and all that. I have hope. Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I am literally in the worst experience. It’s unreal how horrific @AmericanAir staff at SFO is behaving right now. I show up to my flight to find out my seat has been given away. If that isn’t enough this man Jose Chavez won’t even speak to me. This dude walks away from me as I am… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I am literally in the worst experience. It’s unreal how horrific @AmericanAir staff at SFO is behaving right now. I show up to my flight to find out my seat has been given away. If that isn’t enough this man Jose Chavez won’t even speak to me. This dude walks away from me as I am… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I’m still waiting for my suitcases that never showed up to Puerto Rico to make it back to Auckland…that was 3.5 weeks ago. 🙄Filed the paperwork and all that. I have hope. twitter.com/dc_mma/status/… I’m still waiting for my suitcases that never showed up to Puerto Rico to make it back to Auckland…that was 3.5 weeks ago. 🙄Filed the paperwork and all that. I have hope. twitter.com/dc_mma/status/…

Detailing Paige VanZant's terrible airport experience that Daniel Cormier referenced

Daniel Cormier was talking about Paige VanZant's experience with JetBlue Airlines in April 2022. For the unversed, JetBlue and American Airlines partnered up in 2020 in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

The former UFC fighter turned OnlyF*ns model went on a tirade against the airlines for reportedly changing the gate without informing passengers. VanZant wrote on her Instagram Stories:

"F U JetBlue. Just sat at my gate for over an hour waiting for my flight. Never got an updated gate or delay info. Went to ask where the flight is. Apparently, they changed the gate and didn’t tell anyone. Me and multiple family’s now are stranded. They didn’t call our names or update the app or announce a gate change. They will not get us on a flight until tomorrow. I’m lucky I live in Florida. What about all these other families!!!! Multiple families with nowhere to sleep. JetBlue you s*ck.” h/t TMZ

JetBlue subsequently issued a statement to TMZ, putting the blame on VanZant for missing her flight.

Paige VanZant @paigevanzant

onlyfans.com/paigevanzant Next 100 subs = 50% off for a month.. PVZ is the Queen of OF. Find out why:) Next 100 subs = 50% off for a month.. PVZ is the Queen of OF. Find out why:) onlyfans.com/paigevanzant https://t.co/AdXCi4iWex

Poll : 0 votes