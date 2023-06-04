Ever since her days in the octagon ended, Paige VanZant has arguably been best known for her time posting suggestive content on social media. Her latest selection of pictures featuring her husband has not gone down well with fans, and they've begun attacking the former UFC women's strawweight competitor.

Despite her fame while fighting in the UFC, '12 Gauge' never beat anybody of note inside the cage. Her most impressive victory throughout her eight-year MMA career is potentially her decision win over Felice Herrig, who was much more experienced at the time of their 2015 bout.

After posting graphic pictures on social media, fans bombarded Paige VanZant and her husband with some incredibly offensive comments.

Check out the Instagram post below:

With over three million followers to her name on the social media platform, VanZant had her fair share of support on the post, but there was a large number of crude comments made towards her.

Image credit: @acute_angina8 on Instagram

Image credit: @arod16 on Instagram

Image credit: @geddeslogan on Instagram

Image credit: @themikejanos on Instagram

Image credit: @nhlnut247 on Instagram

Image credit: @nhlnut247 on Instagram

Other social media users targeted Paige VanZant's husband, Austin Vanderford. The MMA fighter is a standout among Bellator middleweights but is often singled out each time he is featured in his wife's photoshoots.

Image credit: @michelletelfit_ on Instagram

Image credit: @sn0wdogg on Instagram

Image credit: @abbate.daniel on Instagram

Image credit: @dennisdiazofficial on Instagram

Image credit: @eluccio23 on Instagram

Despite the constant barrage of negative comments, VanZant and Vanderford are an extremely successful couple who are branching out into different business ventures as they continue to build their brand.

Has Paige VanZant been active in combat sports since her UFC departure?

Paige VanZant saw her time in the UFC come to an end when she was submitted by Amanda Ribas almost three years ago, but she has been active since then.

The popular fighter decided to test herself in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing and competed twice inside the ever-growing BKFC ring, though she lost on both occasions.

VanZant also had a short stint in professional wrestling, where she was perfecting her craft with former WWE competitor Gangrel. The 29-year-old made some appearances as a heel on AEW Dynamite and even competed in a match that her team won at the promotion's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Poll : 0 votes