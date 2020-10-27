Daniel Cormier explains why Conor McGregor should not be in the UFC lightweight title picture

Daniel Cormier, a long-time training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and perhaps The Eagle's closest friend in the UFC, has come forward to share his views on the title picture in the UFC lightweight division.

Daniel Cormier was on commentary when Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his shock retirement at UFC 254 after submitting Justin Gaethje.

Congratulations to the greatest champion in @ufc history. What a career, we are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with you my brother. 29-0 undefeated and undisputed. #weareaka #eaglesmma #fathersplan #heissoproud ⁦@TeamKhabib⁩ pic.twitter.com/uXjiT34JuV — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 24, 2020

Speculation surrounding the title has been rife over the past few days, and Daniel Cormier is the latest to have his say on the situation.

If the UFC wants to do a 16-man tournament to crown a new lightweight champion (they won't), I've already got the bracket ready to go.



This would absolutely rock. pic.twitter.com/ff4gz5Vaku — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) October 26, 2020

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Cormier said:

“To eliminate Justin Gaethje out of the championship fight right now because he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, it’s absurd.”

Daniel Cormier went on to add that he believes Justin Gaethje, who was the interim champion going into the fight against Khabib, should fight Dustin Poirier for the newly vacated UFC lightweight championship.

Incidentally, Dustin Poirier was also the interim champion when stepping into his fight against Khabib in September last year.

DC suggested a matchup between the last 2 interim champions to crown the new undisputed king of the 155-pound division after Khabib’s retirement.

On being asked about the exclusion of former two-division champion Conor McGregor from the championship fold, Daniel Cormier stated that the Gaethje-Poirier fight makes the most sense considering the wins they have at lightweight.

The former two-division UFC champion further went on to say that he would love nothing more than Conor McGregor taking on Justin Gaethje for the title, but claimed that he is apprehensive the Irishman might walk away from MMA again to leave the division in limbo.

However, DC believes that if McGregor is coming back to stay in the UFC, he should fight Justin Gaethje for the title.

Daniel Cormier believes that Justin Gaethje needs to feature in the lightweight title fight

Responding to Helwani’s comments regarding Gaethje fighting the winner of the Poirier-McGregor bout, DC reasserted that "The Highlight" needs to be in the title fight.

He also alluded to the fact that it was Gaethje who stopped Tony Ferguson earlier in the year. The 31-year-old put in a stellar performance and outclassed “El Cucuy” to win via stoppage in the 5th round.

In an ideal scenario, Daniel Cormier would like to see the Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje fight for the UFC lightweight championship on the same card as the Conor McGregor – Tony Ferguson bout. However, "The Notorious" might just headline his own pay-per-view.