Daniel Cormier explains how Ilia Topuria is "winning" against Terence Crawford after their recent exchange

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford. The UFC legend believes Topuria has the upper hand and is "winning" as far as their exchanges are concerned.

For context, Topuria has been calling out Crawford for a Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor-esque boxing match. The reigning UFC lightweight champion doubled down on his callouts after Crawford's win over Canelo Alvarez last weekend, but it appears 'Bud' isn't interested at all.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier shares his two cents on the matter and said:

"Guys, Bud is saying it isn’t worth his time, but Ilia Topuria in this, right now, is winning. He’s winning because he has him talking about him. Every time Terence Crawford speaks Ilia’s name, Ilia wins. That’s another step closer to getting what he wants. Now, should he fight Terence Crawford? No. But I’ve doubted Ilia Topuria before, and he has exceeded everything I ever could’ve imagined inside the octagon."

Watch the full video below:

Shakur Stevenson believes Terence Crawford could beat Ilia Topuria in an MMA fight

Boxing star Shakur Stevenson recently shared his thoughts on a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Terence Crawford fight under MMA rules. Stevenson claimed that Crawford could beat Topuria using his wrestling background.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Stevenson broke down how Crawford could finish Topuria in the cage and said:

“Those guys gotta leave ‘Bud’ alone. I think ‘Bud’ Crawford is just different. In the boxing ring with him, you’re not going to last more than one round, I don’t think. You’re better off in the UFC. ‘Bud’ is a guy that I wouldn’t be surprised if he went to the UFC and beat the sh*t out of some guys, too. He’s got a great wrestling background. I’ve seen him wrestle real wrestlers on some everyday sh*t.”

He continued:

“'Bud’ looks bigger than that guy [Topuria], and he’s got longer arms. I just wouldn’t be surprised, come fight night, if they do an MMA fight, if ‘Bud’ done knocked him out or choked him to death, something like that. I just wouldn’t be surprised. I don’t wanna see him fight anymore."

