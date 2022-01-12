Daniel Cormier explains why Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2 will be "much more competitive"

Daniel Cormier believes the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will be very different from their first fight. The former UFC double champion believes the rematch will be much more competitive and a close fight to call. The first time they fought, Adesanya defeated Whittaker via TKO in the second round at UFC 243.

According to 'DC', Whittaker has shown a lot of improvement since his loss to Adesanya, racking up wins against top contenders including Kelvin Gastelum, Jared Cannonier and Darren Till.

Cormier also claimed Whittaker had a lot of "nervous energy" heading into the first fight with Adesanya, which resulted in 'The Reaper' rushing to finish the fight, therefore leaving himself vulnerable.

This time around, Cormier feels that won't be the case and Whittaker will take a more measured and patient approach in the rematch.

"I think it'll be much more competitive. I think Robert Whittaker took time away and in the fights he's shown improvement. I don't know how you improve when you're Whittaker and you defended the belt so many times and you were the champion and you were all these great things but you're still getting better and he showed that in his last couple fights. He's really improving, he's still getting better and I think being in there with Adesanya, I think a lot of that nervous energy that he may have felt in that fight is not going to be as prevalent, you know. He won't feel like he needs to rush, he'll be more patient, he'll be more willing to take his time in his approach," Cormier told Helen Yee.

Robert Whittaker won't go for a one-dimensional approach in upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya

Whittaker is willing to do all it takes to recapture his lost throne at UFC 271 when he runs it back with Israel Adesanya. Having studied his opponent's game, Whittaker knows 'The Last Stylebender' doesn't like being taken down. If he gets the opportunity, the former champ said he'll definitely force the fight to the ground.

Whittaker is also aware, however, that Adesanya will be cautious about takedown attempts and therefore, plans to mix it up instead of taking a one-dimensional approach.

"If I see takedowns, I’ll take them. If I see openings to strike, I’ll take them. Keeping that defense nice and tight. More or less just a little less of what happened in the first fight," Whittaker told MMA Junkie.

