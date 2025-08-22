Daniel Cormier explains why wrestling is "so important for kids" while recalling getting bullied during childhood

Daniel Cormier recently spoke about how childhood bullying led him to wrestling. Speaking from experience, he also said that the sport is crucial for kids.

Growing up in Louisiana, Cormier said he was regularly targeted by an older boy who often beat him up. Once he began wrestling, he finally could defend himself, and that moment changed how he viewed the sport.

Cormier explained that wrestling provided both self-defense and confidence. He now tries to pass on these values through his Daniel Cormier Wrestling Academy in Gilroy, California.

Speaking in a recent conversation with Shannon Sharpe at Club Shay Shay, he said:

"I was bullied bad, Shannon. Like this guy used to beat me up all the time. He would beat me up for no reason. It was like no reason to fight me. He would just pick on me... I was scared, too. I was so scared of him. And then I learned to wrestle. Once I got him, it was over, man."

He added:

"I think wrestling is so important for kids because then you learn to defend yourself, and also it gives you confidence. I got this academy in Gilroy, the Daniel Cory Wrestling Academy. Kids walk in and they're hunched over looking like scared, right? Because the ones that have been doing it for a while have this intensity about them. They're strong. They're confident, right? Six months later, they're like walking in with some [courage] and I'm like, "Okay, this is what I need." That's what wrestling gives you."

Daniel Cormier claims Conor McGregor is chasing relevancy

Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor’s fighting career is finished. Despite McGregor re-entering the drug testing pool and posting training footage, Cormier said the Irishman has already made too much money to step back into serious competition.

He also pointed to McGregor’s massive earnings from his whiskey sale and the boxing match against Floyd Mayweather. Speaking in the aforementioned conversation with Shannon Sharpe, Cormier said:

"He made too much money. Conor says he wants to fight all the time, and everybody jumps to it. But it's like, he wants to stay relevant, he wants to stay in the news, he wants the notoriety of being Conor McGregor without having to be Conor McGregor. That kind of sucks because when he was the man, I bet you tapped in. I bet you tapped into the UFC more than ever because he could sell a fight."

