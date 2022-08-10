"If you want to still be the man, go fight Gilbert Burns" - Daniel Cormier not a fan of Jorge Masvidal chasing Conor McGregor money fight

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has hit out at Jorge Masvidal for chasing a fight with Conor McGregor, suggesting that he should prove his mettle against Gilbert Burns instead.

In a new episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC Show, Cormier claimed that Masvidal should fight the Brazilian next as opposed to looking for a money fight against 'The Notorious'. He said:

"Masvidal doesn't give us this perception. He still gives us this perception that he's the baddest dude. He still gives us the perception that he's the man. If you still want to be the man, go fight Gilbert Burns, earn the title shot and pull off to fight Conor McGregor. If you want to have fun fights and make money, go ahead, hats off to you, but let us know that."

Cormier added that 'Gamebred' ignored Leon Edwards for years but is now open to fighting him if he wins the title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 later this month.

Masvidal has admitted that despite Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards being two possible opponents for his next fight, he would like to get his hands on Conor McGregor when he returns. McGregor has not entered the octagon since his leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July.

Masvidal has been chasing a fight with 'The Notorious' for a while now, adding that a clash with the Irishman would make the most sense for his next fight in the UFC. Speaking to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, 'Gamebred' gave his take on facing the man he has beefed with on several occasions on social media:

"The one [fight] that makes the most sense is little b***h, Conor right? I wouldn't mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that f**king midget's a** up! I don't know if it's going to happen."

Gilbert Burns highly interested in facing Jorge Masvidal

Gilbert Burns has been vocal about fighting Masvidal ever since his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, with the aim of returning to UFC 281 later this year in New York. 'Durinho' wants their fight to be a five-round affair with the 'BMF' title on the line.

Burns feels that the UFC and Masvidal have shown interest in the fight, and it would also get him going as he aims to return to winning ways after the Fight of the Year contender against Chimaev.

Jorge Masvidal, in return, praised Burns during a recent episode of The MMA Hour, saying that he likes the Brazilian's style and way of competing and giving it everything. This fight could definitely be a potential blockbuster in the near future.

