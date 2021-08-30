Daniel Cormier feels Tyron Woodley missed an opportunity to finish Jake Paul off when he was tired

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley was recently concluded, and opinions are pouring in from the combat sports world. 'The Problem Child' stayed undefeated after securing a split decision victory.

Retired UFC fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier spoke out on the fight's result and thought Tyron Woodley should have done more when he had the opportunity. While giving Jake Paul his due credit, 'DC' criticized Woodley's performance.

Cormier, via Twitter, said:

"Jake Paul showed he has toughness and won’t quit! Tyron wasn’t active enough, not a bad fight tho. It was activity! Paul was exhausted and when guys are that tired gotta show em the door. Whatever man. Dammit Tyron"

Tyron Woodley wobbled Jake Paul as he landed a hard overhand right in the fourth round, rocking 'The Problem Child' back towards the ropes.

In the fourth round, Woodley looked to be in control, but Jake Paul fought through the adversity and kept calm while landing his own jabs to the face and body.

In the end, Jake Paul received a nod from two of the judges and secured a split decision victory. The 24-year old is still undefeated in his short career and will look to progress ahead in the ring.

Jake Paul defeats Tyron Woodley via SD 🥊



(via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/tjvdkCfMUf — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul will likely take a break from boxing for a short period of time

In the post-fight interview, Jake Paul commented on his deteriorating health. He is likely to take a break from the taxing sport of boxing.

Paul said:

"I've been boxing for 18 months now. I haven't been to the dentist, I've barely got my hair cut in like two years, my teeth are all crooked and my nose is crooked, I've dedicated my past 18 months to this, I haven't stopped. I might need to chill out for a second."

Watch Jake Paul's full post-fight interview here:

