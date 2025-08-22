Daniel Cormier gets honest about Aaron Pico's brutal KO loss against Lerone Murphy at UFC 319: "They couldn't get the mouthguard out"

Daniel Cormier recently shared cageside insights on the brutal aftermath of Aaron Pico's knockout loss at UFC 319. The former UFC two-division champion believes the damage Pico has absorbed across his career is starting to add up in a troubling way.

Lerone Murphy derailed Aaron Pico’s debut hype, finishing him with a perfectly placed spinning back elbow at the recently concluded pay-per-view event. The strike landed flush on Pico’s forehead and left him struggling to get back on his feet after medical professionals rushed to help him.

Speaking about Pico's loss on his YouTube channel, Cormier said:

"He hurt Pico bad. He used Pico's aggressiveness against him. I'm a wrestler, so I've known Aaron Pico since he was a little boy. That was a bad knockout. His teeth were clenched together. They couldn't get the mouthguard out."

He added:

"That's very concerning for Aaron Pico. He's been knocked out now multiple times, and when he's gotten knocked out, he's gotten knocked out really bad. So there's a little concern on the Pico side, but hats off to Lerone Murphy for coming through in his biggest spot ever."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:00):

During the fight, Pico had started strong, pressing forward with heavy body work and even scoring a pair of takedowns. Murphy took some time and eventually found his range. At 3:21 of the opening round, the British contender delivered the fight-ending blow that secured him the Performance of the Night bonus.

What did Aaron Pico say after his knockout loss to Lerone Murphy at UFC 319?

Aaron Pico took to Instagram to reflect on his knockout loss to Lerone Murphy at UFC 319 with determination. He admitted the night did not go his way, but reminded fans that setbacks are part of the fight game.

Pico thanked his coaches, family, and loyal supporters who have stood by him since the beginning. He wrote:

"Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game. I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me. The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you! Thank you. Wins and losses both teach lessons, and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over."

