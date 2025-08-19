Ex-champion shares key advice for Aaron Pico after UFC 319 upset: "That little pause, guys can see"

A former UFC welterweight champion recently gave his take on Aaron Pico's brutal knockout loss at UFC 319. The individual gave Pico advice, believing in his strong comeback.

Pico's octagon debut at UFC 319 was spoiled by Lerone Murphy, who knocked him out with a devastating spinning back elbow at the 1:41 mark of the first round. Many MMA figures, including Kamaru Usman, shared their reaction to Murphy's impressive victory.

During a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' said that Pico needed to work on his positioning which backfired against Murphy:

''Aaron Pico came out was looking great, man. He was looking great. He put a lot of pressure on him, but there's still a little bit and I think he needs to spend a little bit of time in hiding what I'm doing and that flow, that mixture, that flow...And that's what I feel like Aaron started off good. You see this as he kind of pressured, he would change. But you see there's that little moment right there, when he changed level and it's just that little moment to where I feel like that little pause, guys can see and start throwing knees, throwing elbows, maybe throwing uppercuts to try to catch you in those moments.''

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (25:24):

Pico is one of the emerging prospects who signed with the UFC earlier this year. He was originally expected to face Movsar Evloev at UFC Abu Dhabi last month, however, the undefeated contender pulled out from the bout. As a result, the former Bellator fighter took on Murphy in front of the Chicago crowd at the United Center on Saturday.

Aaron Pico releases a statement after his loss at UFC 319

Pico was devastated after suffering an opening-round knockout loss against unbeaten 145-pound fighter Lerone Murphy at UFC 319.

Following his defeat, Pico took to Instagram and thanked everyone who supported him, promising a strong return:

''Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game. I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me. The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you! Thank you. Wins and losses both teach lessons and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over. @ufc''

