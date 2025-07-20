Daniel Cormier hit with unexpected Jon Jones-UFC White House question that leaves him in stitches

Daniel Cormier was recently asked about the possibility of Jon Jones participating in a potential UFC White House event, especially considering Jones' controversial history with criminal cases.Prior to UFC 318, a Q&amp;A session took place featuring 'DC' alongside Kayla Harrison, Justin Gaethje, Mateusz Gamrot, and The Korean Zombie. When Cormier was asked whether Jones should be included in the event, given the latter's criminal record, he responded by saying:&quot;That's actually a good question. Well, we always have to pass background checks when Trump's here and he got the fight [at UFC 309]. So, I'd imagine he will be.&quot;Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (28:59):Last year, at UFC 309, Jones defended his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic. After his victory, 'Bones' also had a conversation with President Donald Trump.Months later, on June 21, he announced his retirement from the sport. However, after hearing the buzz about the potential UFC White House card, Jones has hinted at the possibility of making a return.Daniel Cormier explains the reason behind his &quot;frustration&quot; towards Jon JonesDaniel Cormier and Jon Jones shared one of the most intense rivalries in UFC history. They faced each other twice. Jones won their first match by unanimous decision. However, the outcome of their second fight was controversial as Jones' victory was later overturned and deemed a no-contest due to his positive test for a banned substance.In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cormier discussed the reasons for his bitter rivalry with Jones, saying:&quot;I fought him when he tested positive for a performance enhancer. My frustration is, why did it happen every time? At UFC 182, when we fought, everyone talked about the drugs, the coc**ne that he was doing. Also, his levels were super low, which is very suspicious. Why? Then we were supposed to fight at UFC 200. He tests positive, they pull him out of the fight. Why? Then we fight at UFC 214, he tests positive after the fight.&quot;He added:&quot;That's where my frustration comes. You know that I'm gonna work my a** off. If you aren't confident that you can work at that level, you seek out help... And it's not happening against the other guys, it's happening when we fight every time, and that sucks.&quot;Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below: