Daniel Cormier introduces himself as Michael Jordan as he kicks off UFC stars basketball game

Earlier in 2022, Daniel Cormier treated fans with some hilarious footage from a UFC all-stars basketball game featuring him, Joaquin Buckley, Jamahal Hill, and Belal Muhammad, among others, during international fight week.

It seems like basketball is a favorite pass time for UFC athletes, and Cormier and Co. are keeping up with the tradition this time around as well.

In footage posted on sports reporter Helen Yee's Twitter handle, 'DC' can be seen channeling his inner Bruce Buffer by introducing himself as Michael Jordan while kicking off the UFC stars basketball game in Las Vegas.

The former two-division champion hilariously introduces himself by saying:

"And at guard, he is the six-time MVP and undefeated world champion. From North Carolina, standing 6'6 Michael Jordan."

Catch Daniel Cormier flaunting his skills on the mic below:

Helen Yee @HelenYeeSports #UFC290 Daniel Cormier channeling his inner Bruce Buffer @brucebuffer introducing every player including Michael Jordan Daniel Cormier channeling his inner Bruce Buffer @brucebuffer introducing every player including Michael Jordan 😂 🏀 #UFC290 https://t.co/86Ck5eLJu2

Subsequent footage posted by USATODAY'S Mike Bohn on Twitter shows UFC athletes, including Kevin Holland, light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill and Belal Muhammad, in action during the game.

In the video, the light heavyweight kingpin is seen scoring a perfect three-pointer, and 'DC' and his team rally back for a quick counter.

The footage naturally prompted a plethora of hilarious reactions from fight fans, with many opining that the game should have been an official event with the fans in attendance.

UFC basketball: when Daniel Cormier spoke about UFC athletes' skills on the court

After the 2022 UFC basketball game, which took place during the international fight week in Las Vegas, former two-division champion Daniel Cormier gave his two cents about how skilled certain UFC athletes were at the game.

While talking about the game on his YouTube channel, 'DC' started by revealing that welterweight fighter Belal Muhammad is absolute "trash" at basketball:

"Belal Muhammad is absolute trash. Belal is trash, he thinks he's good at basketball. He talks more trash than anybody, [he is] trash! Jamahal Hill, pretty good, decent. Derek Brunson? he [is] alright. Brendan Allen doesn't even play... Joaquin Buckley, he is definetely a football player because his basketball game is trash. It's actually dog s**t. "

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Cormier also hilariously pointed out that the game had more fouls than any other basketball game he has witnessed. Per 'DC' it was bizarre seeing so many rich people cheating soo much to get their hands on the $500 cash prize.

Poll : 0 votes