"More fouls than any basketball game I've ever seen in my life" - Watch highlights of the all-star basketball game involving Daniel Cormier, Derek Brunson, Joaquin Buckley, The Schmo, and more

Daniel Cormier treated his fans to a comical video of a basketball game involving himself, UFC fighters Derek Brunson and Joaquin Buckley, and media member The Schmo, among many more.

In an episode of his personal YouTube vlog, Cormier revealed that the game took place in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. According to 'DC', he was surprised to receive a message from his broadcasting colleague Belal Muhammad, who invited him to play basketball with a handful of other UFC fighters.

Check out the tweet below:

However, the UFC Hall of Famer revealed that the real reason he released the footage of the game was to expose Muhammad and the other fighters for being "trash" at basketball:

"The one reason that I wanna release the footage is because I watched on ESPN MMA and they got a picture of Belal Muhammad blocking my shot," Cormier said. "I mean, Belal Muhammad didn't block my shot. That was a flagrant 2. He was dangerously close to my neck and my head area... Belal Muhammad, you were lucky you didn't have one flagrant foul, one technical, and you had one more before you were ejected. More fouls than any basketball game I've ever seen in my entire life."

'DC' hilariously bragged about dominating the younger fighters on the hardcourt, claiming, "I was 23 years old with my black and red Michael Jordan breds." The former two-division champ told fans to watch the highlights and decide for themselves who the best player was.

Catch the highlights below:

Daniel Cormier slams a mascot during an NBA game

It's no secret that Daniel Cormier is a huge basketball fan. The former two-division champ even got involved in a funny skit with an NBA mascot earlier this year.

Cormier was courtside to watch a game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in February. As fans waited for the hoop action to get started, Rockets' mascot, Clutch the Bear, began to provoke Cormier.

Watch the video below:

Not one to shy away from some horseplay, Cormier picked up Clutch and body-slammed him onto the hardwood floor, much to the delight of the fans in the arena. 'DC' played into his showman tendencies as he continued to play to the crowd by picking up a banner with the message 'make noise', which prompted fans to cheer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far