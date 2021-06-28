Many UFC fighters who reach the top echelons in the world of MMA usually start young. Growing up with an inclination towards some form of mixed martial arts or another helps athletes enter the field of combat sports and dominate their competition.

However, many gifted athletes grow up playing multiple sports at the same time while being equally good at all of them. Here, we look at athletes from the UFC who could've been superstars at a sport other than MMA.

5 UFC fighters who were equally good at other sports:

#5 - Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov: Soccer

Khabib Nurmagomedov with Cristiano Ronaldo

Even before Khabib Nurmagomedov became famous as the bear-wrestler that he is, the Dagestani grappler was a soccer fan. The former UFC lightweight champion and is widely considered to be one of the greatest MMA fighters in history. However, according to him, coming into combat sports was something that happened by chance. He said

"To play football [soccer] on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all. Who haven't I discussed this with? I've spoken even with the UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin, with the owner of PSG, yes, and even with Cristiano Ronaldo."

FC Kamaz, a soccer team in the second tier of Russia's Professional Football League, even offered Khabib Nurmagomedov a contract in January 2021. Their club statement read:

"We offer you to make your football debut as part of our team. PFL is the football UFC... We play every match only to win [and are] an ambitious team with the task of entering the FNL."

Khabib Nurmagomedov is often seen on the soccer field, playing the role of a winger. He's got an impressive sprint and handles the ball quite well. 'The Eagle' has also played soccer with former footballer Clarence Seedorf, who has been a part of some of the greatest soccer teams like AC Milan, Inter, and Real Madrid.

