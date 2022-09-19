"We need dragons lol" - Daniel Cormier has issues with the creators of the show 'House of the Dragon' which is a 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Daniel Cormier seemingly has a few issues with the creators of 'House of the Dragon.' The HBO show is amongst the most-discussed ones of the 2022 calendar year. It's a prequel to the critically-acclaimed show 'Game of Thrones'. Both shows are based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire."

The very first season of 'House of the Dragon' premiered on August 21, 2022. Season one of the show has 10 episodes, with new episodes airing on a weekly basis.

Daniel Cormier took to Twitter to express his love for the show, whilst also suggesting that his only gripe is that the show hasn't featured enough dragons yet. The former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion tweeted:

"House of the dragon, it’s Sunday last week, ok, but if you don’t mind more dragons tonight, please. I love this show #hbo #HouseOfTheDragonHBO"

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma

#hbo #HouseOfTheDragonHBO House of the dragon, it’s Sunday last week, ok, but if you don’t mind more dragons tonight, please. I love this show House of the dragon, it’s Sunday last week, ok, but if you don’t mind more dragons tonight, please. I love this show #hbo #HouseOfTheDragonHBO

While 'Game of Thrones' was beloved among fans for its brilliant storyline & fantastical elements. But apparently the new series doesn't feature enough dragons for the former UFC double-champ.

Cormier posted another tweet that read:

"Ok last week, no dragons ok I can deal with but this week we need dragons lol. Wow that came off bad"

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Ok last week, no dragons ok I can deal with but this week we need dragons lol. Wow that came off bad Ok last week, no dragons ok I can deal with but this week we need dragons lol. Wow that came off bad

Daniel Cormier was in the eye of the storm after his retirement advice to Tony Ferguson

In the aftermath of former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson's fourth-round submission loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 279 on September 10, Daniel Cormier found himself in hot water.

On ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cormier claimed that Ferguson is a "shell of his former self" and that he ought to hang up the gloves for good.

'El Cucuy' didn't hold back in his response and brought up Daniel Cormier's controversial 'towel-gate' incident that transpired ahead of UFC 210 in 2017.

Prior to facing Anthony Johnson in a rematch at the event, Cormier initially came in 1.2 pounds overweight. Nevertheless, 'DC' self-admittedly cheated by slightly leaning on a towel and thereby made weight.

Jibing at Cormier, Ferguson indicated that the UFC Hall of Famer shouldn't have made the aforesaid 'retirement' assertion against him. Moreover, insinuating that Cormier's 'towel-gate' debacle set the wrong example for younger fighters, Ferguson said:

"I never cheated to get on the scales to retain my championship like 'DC' -- Hashtag 'towel-gate.' These guys grabbing the towel, trying to lift some pounds off the scale. The UFC right there, they went with it. It's different. It's interesting. It's like an inside job, bro...But this guy wants to call it out. I'm gonna call you right back out."

Watch Ferguson's interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far