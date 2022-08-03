We don't need to see Tony and Dan against killers - Daniel Cormier looking forward to Dan Hooker vs. Tony Ferguson

Daniel Cormier is all-in on a fight between Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson.

The prospect of Hooker and Ferguson fighting each other has been spoken about before, but Hooker took to Twitter to call out 'El Cucuy' and the fight seems far more likely now.

Cormier doesn't feel it is necessary for either fighter to be matched up against top-level opponents. 'DC' hopes that the UFC will take a similar approach to Hooker and Ferguson as it did with Donald Cerrone and Joe Lauzon.

Cormier said in a recent episode of the DC & RC Show:

"I'm at a point now where I don't need to see Tony Ferguson fighting guys like Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje and those dudes. And I'm also at a point where I don't need to see Dan Hooker in there with those high-level guys anymore. Let them fight each other, it's the same thing that we felt when we saw Lauzon vs. Cowboy. Put these guys in there matched-up that have the big names, allow for them to go out there and compete with someone on their level."

Watch the video below from 41:12:

Hooker was bold in his call out of Ferguson on Twitter, claiming he will "smash" his face in:

"You wana play ball? Step up to the plate."

Hooker followed up with this tweet:

Daniel Cormier calls for Alexander Gustafsson to retire from MMA

Daniel Cormier has called for former opponent Alexander Gustafsson to retire following his first-round KO loss at UFC London.

Gustafsson was caught with a sharp uppercut and finished on the ground by Nikita Krylov after being hurt earlier in the round.

This prompted Cormier to take to Twitter and call for the Swede to retire.

'DC' tweeted the following:

"Gustafsson is done. He needs to walk away, these shots are hard but he used to eat those."

Some fans feel 'DC' crossed the line this time, and that he has no right to tell anyone else when they should call an end to their career.

It was surprising to see how direct Daniel Cormier was in his tweet, as you seldom see ex-fighters of his caliber speaking about their peers in such a way.

