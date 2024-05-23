Daniel Cormier lays out Conor McGregor's fight blueprint featuring Tony Ferguson after Michael Chandler bout

In a recent video posted by ESPN on X, former UFC double-champ Daniel Cormier laid out a dream blueprint for Conor McGregor's comeback trail after his bout with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.

Speaking for fellow UFC Hall of Famer and co-analyst Chael Sonnen, here's what the former Olympic wrestler had to say:

"If he [McGregor] goes through Michael Chandler, Chael, I say give hiim a title fight. Put him in there with [Dustin] Poirier or [Islam] Makhachev oon Mexican Independence Day or some time soon thereafter. Because you don't want to have him having too much time [not fighting]."

Cormier also suggested a possible match-up if McGregor loses to Chandler:

"If he loses, put him out there with Tony Ferguson. Tony Ferguson deserves to have that big platform the last time to see if he can go and do what he says he was gonna do to Conor all those times and so long ago."

Check out the full video below:

Daniel Cormier suggests another dream fight for Conor McGregor after UFC 303

Near the end of the aforementioned video, Daniel Cormier suggested another banger of a bout for McGregor - one that fans have been clamoring for since 2013. The former double-champ suggested that the Irish megastar rematch a former world champion whom he beat in his second bout in the UFC.

Cormier said:

"In December, let him [McGregor] do Max Holloway. Let him and Max Holloway fight. I wanna see Conor McGregor-Max Holloway today - opposed to Max Holloway when they were children. The first time they fought, they were kids. I like to see [at] the end of the year, as we head to Vegas, to end the year, I wanna see Max Holloway get an opportunity to right that wrong against Conor McGregor especially if it's the Max Holloway that we saw fight Justin Gaethje."

A rematch between McGregor and Max Holloway will create tremendous hype and interest from casual and hardcore fans. Ever since losing to 'The Notorious' in 2013, 'Blessed' compiled an epic winning streak which led to him capturing the UFC featherweight title and more recently, the mythical BMF belt.