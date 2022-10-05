"I don't know if I've ever seen a better prospect in MMA" - Daniel Cormier makes surprising revelation about Bo Nickal's boxing background

Much has been said about Bo Nickal's wrestling credentials, but Daniel Cormier revealed that the UFC prospect is also skilled with his hands.

The newest member of the UFC roster came into Dana White's Contender Series with a ton of hype due to his background as a three-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champion.

Nickal lived up to the hype and then some. During his two-fight stint in the competition, the 26-year-old showcased his handiwork when he floored Donovan Beard with a thunderous overhand left.

Cormier revealed that Nickal's proficiency in the striking department didn't surprise him. Nickal was apparently trained in boxing from a young age, according to the former two-division champion.

"I don't know if I've ever seen a better prospect in mixed martial arts, especially a prospect with that record."

'DC' added:

"He's only 3-0, but the guy seems to be able to do everything. Now, for many, that's surprising. But not necessarily for me because when you go deeper into Bo Nickal, you understand that, not only is he a great wrestler, [but] his mom had him boxing as a kid. So when people are surprised that he's knocking people down with his hands, Bo Nickal has a boxing background. It's in the family."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments on Bo Nickal:

"It's too much" - Daniel Cormier backs Khamzat Chimaev over Bo Nickal

As high as Daniel Cormier is on Bo Nickal's potential, the UFC Hall of Famer thinks the up-and-comer is biting more than he can chew by calling out Khamzat Chimaev.

The undefeated Chechen-born has been vaunted as a shoo-in future UFC champion. On top of that, UFC president Dana White claimed that most welterweights want nothing to do with Chimaev.

However, Nickal is clearly not one of them. The rising star is confident that he has what it takes to neutralize the welterweight boogeyman. But as far as Cormier is concerned, it's too early for Nickal to make such claims.

"Call out Khamzat Chimaev? I love the confidence. But Bo, calm your ass down. He’ll tell me I’m crazy. He will. But Khamzat Chimaev right now? It’s too much. It’s too much. He’s not going to beat Khamzat Chimaev today. Now, down the line, he just might."

Catch Daniel Cormier's reaction to potential Chimaev vs. Nickal bout:

