"Maybe guilt is speaking for me" - Daniel Cormier names Charles Oliveira as his Fighter of the Year so far

Daniel Cormier has picked Charles Oliveira as his Fighter of the Year so far. While it was a tough call to make between Oliveira and Alexander Volkanovski, Cormier chose to go with the Brazilian.

'DC' revealed that he feels a little guilty for having gotten away with grabbing the towel during the weigh-ins ahead of his light heavyweight title clash with Anthony Johnson at UFC 210. He recently admitted that he cheated to make weight, while Oliveira was stripped of the lightweight title for missing weight by just 0.5lbs ahead of his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays

DC picked up on it right away. Charles Oliveira’s initial confused reaction on the weigh in scale now makes sense.DC picked up on it right away. #UFC274 Charles Oliveira’s initial confused reaction on the weigh in scale now makes sense. DC picked up on it right away. #UFC274 https://t.co/gNTyYvLIhg

Cormier feels that what happened to Oliveira was a bit harsh. The Hall of Famer stated that he picked the Brazilian as the Fighter of the Year because despite the setback, 'do Bronx' went on to earn an emphatic first-round submission win over Gaethje at UFC 274.

In a recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC podcast, the Louisianian told his co-host and guest Dustin Poirier:

"Maybe guilt is speaking for me right now because I got away with the weigh-in thing [but] Charles Oliveira got his belt taken away from him because of the weigh-in thing. I'm going with Charles Oliveira because what he did to Justin Gaethje, people don't do to Justin Gaethje."

'DC' went on to hail 'do Bronx' for being a fun fighter and his ability to overcome adversity in fights:

"Oliveira is one of the funnest fighters in the world, the way that he attacks guys like you [Dustin Poirier] and Justin Gaethje, the most dangerous men in the world. He is willing to go in there, let you guys bash him all over the face, drop him multiple times, get up and find ways to get his hand raised and he is showing every single time that he steps into the octagon that he's better."

Watch the latest episode of the DC & RC podcast below:

Daniel Cormier names the lightweight contender Charles Oliveira should fight next

Daniel Cormier wants Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira to fight it out for the currently vacant lightweight title. 'Do Bronx' is guaranteed a shot at the lightweight title and Cormier wants his AKA teammate to stand across the Brazilian inside the cage next.

Oliveira has previously mentioned that he is willing to fight Conor McGregor next, whether at 155lbs for the title or at welterweight. Cormier, however, has other ideas:

"For the championship of the world, I want Islam Makhachev to challenge Charles Oliveira, the champion, for that belt now."

Oliveira vs. Makhachev is a fight that fans have been wanting to see ever since 'do Bronx' defeated Gaethje in the headliner of UFC 274. Both Makhachev and Oliveira are known for their grappling skills and aren't shy of trading strikes on the feet either. Furthermore, they're both on incredible win streaks.

If booked next, it will be an intriguing clash between two of the best lightweights in the UFC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far