"There is no other fight like that" - Daniel Cormier reveals the one fight in the UFC that is preferable to a title bout

Daniel Cormier recently chimed in on the debate between title fights and money fights.

'DC' posted a video on his YouTube channel, during which he mentioned that the sport of MMA is going through a change. He says athletes are now willing to step away from title fights if it means getting the chance to face UFC megastar Conor McGregor for a lucrative sum.

"Nowadays, as the game is changing you see guys saying, 'If I get the McGregor fight, I'm willing to step away from a title.' Now, there is no other fight like that in fighting. It's only McGregor. You get Conor McGregor to talk about you, you get Conor McGregor to engage with you, you get Conor McGregor to put you over essentially, it's enough for a fighter to say, 'Forget that belt.' Even though I have been told since day one that that belt was all that matters."

Further into the video, the former two-division UFC champion urged athletes to choose championship opportunities over money fights. In his mind, belts are what matters the most.

"You can have all the money in the world. You can make all the memories, but the memory of standing there and getting that belt wrapped around your waist is one that cannot be replaced. So guys, take the money fight if it's there. But ultimately, go get that belt. That belt is what matters. That belt will allow for you to go and tell your kids and family at some point, 'I was the best fighter in the world.' Not many get to say that."

Daniel Cormier ranks his top-five MMA boxers

Cormier recently listed his top-five MMA boxers of all time in an episode of DC & RC.

'DC' listed James Toney as No.1 on his list. The other fighters on his boxing ladder were Max Holloway, Petr Yan, Conor McGregor and Junior dos Santos.

Daniel Cormier received criticism for ranking James Toney as the best boxer in MMA. The issue sprouted from the fact Toney was unable to land a single punch during his one and only cage appearance against Randy Couture at UFC 118.

