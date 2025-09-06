Daniel Cormier outlines one major issue with Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson fight: "We’ve already seen Floyd do this with Logan Paul"

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier sees one major issue with the marketability of the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather fight. The pugilistic legends are set to lace up the gloves once again for an exhibition fight in 2026.

Ad

As the news of the fight broke, netizens zeroed in on the glaring elephant in the room, the size discrepancy between the boxers and Tyson's advancing years, questioning the relevance of the matchup.

Cormier, for one, has another concern about the marketability of the fight, the potential lack of "violence." Discussing the matchup on his YouTube channel, he said:

"My biggest question, always, around these things, is how do guys explain [this] to the general public? It’s not going to be an actual fight; it’s going to be an exhibition. So how much in that exhibition are we supposed to believe that they’re actually fighting?... Because when Mike fought Roy Jones, it was something I always would’ve been interested in. But when the fight happened, it felt too much like [Mike] wasn’t trying to hurt [Roy]."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Cormier added:

"When I watch fights, I want to see people trying to hurt each other; it’s what we sign up for. People love seeing people get f**ked up... I don’t know if those guys can promise violence… we’ve already seen Floyd do this with Logan Paul, doing these exhibitions... One thing I know we won’t see is Mike starch Floyd."

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:35):

Ad

When Mike Tyson got brutally honest about Floyd Mayweather's work ethic

While Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have had verbal scuffles in the past, 'Iron Mike' recognizes 'Money's' work ethic. As the 59-year-old sees it, Mayweather never truly walked away from the sweet science even after retirement.

In an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast segment ahead of Logan Paul's exhibition fight against Mayweather, Tyson explained why the social media star would struggle against the former undefeated world champion, saying:

"This is what I don't like about him, either. No matter what everybody says about him, it could be true, but he is in that gym. He is a rat. He retired, but he stayed in the gym. He can't help it. He doesn't do drugs, that's his heroin, the gym."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.