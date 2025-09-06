  • home icon
  • MMA
  • Daniel Cormier outlines one major issue with Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson fight: "We’ve already seen Floyd do this with Logan Paul"

Daniel Cormier outlines one major issue with Floyd Mayweather vs. Mike Tyson fight: "We’ve already seen Floyd do this with Logan Paul"

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 06, 2025 06:09 GMT
Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather's (left) upcoming fight fails to excite Daniel Cormier (middle) event with Mike Tyson (right) as the opponent. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier sees one major issue with the marketability of the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather fight. The pugilistic legends are set to lace up the gloves once again for an exhibition fight in 2026.

Ad

As the news of the fight broke, netizens zeroed in on the glaring elephant in the room, the size discrepancy between the boxers and Tyson's advancing years, questioning the relevance of the matchup.

Cormier, for one, has another concern about the marketability of the fight, the potential lack of "violence." Discussing the matchup on his YouTube channel, he said:

"My biggest question, always, around these things, is how do guys explain [this] to the general public? It’s not going to be an actual fight; it’s going to be an exhibition. So how much in that exhibition are we supposed to believe that they’re actually fighting?... Because when Mike fought Roy Jones, it was something I always would’ve been interested in. But when the fight happened, it felt too much like [Mike] wasn’t trying to hurt [Roy]."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Cormier added:

"When I watch fights, I want to see people trying to hurt each other; it’s what we sign up for. People love seeing people get f**ked up... I don’t know if those guys can promise violence… we’ve already seen Floyd do this with Logan Paul, doing these exhibitions... One thing I know we won’t see is Mike starch Floyd."
Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:35):

youtube-cover
Ad

When Mike Tyson got brutally honest about Floyd Mayweather's work ethic

While Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather have had verbal scuffles in the past, 'Iron Mike' recognizes 'Money's' work ethic. As the 59-year-old sees it, Mayweather never truly walked away from the sweet science even after retirement.

In an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast segment ahead of Logan Paul's exhibition fight against Mayweather, Tyson explained why the social media star would struggle against the former undefeated world champion, saying:

"This is what I don't like about him, either. No matter what everybody says about him, it could be true, but he is in that gym. He is a rat. He retired, but he stayed in the gym. He can't help it. He doesn't do drugs, that's his heroin, the gym."
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications