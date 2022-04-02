"I think he's going to get challenged" - Daniel Cormier predicts the winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns

Out of all the fights at UFC 273, Daniel Cormier is most excited for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns. Chimaev has been on a tear in the welterweight division and now faces No. 2 ranked Burns in a battle that could determine the next challenger for Kamaru Usman.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter White on Burns vs. Chimaev being a #1 contender fight: "Makes sense" White on Burns vs. Chimaev being a #1 contender fight: "Makes sense"

On his YouTube channel, Cormier broke down the fight saying:

"I think he's going to get challenged in ways we haven't seen him get challenged to date. I think he's going to get challenged. But do I think he's going to win? I think the size difference is going to be the biggest issue for Burns to overcome in this match-up. So I will say that I think Khamzat wins the fight. But I don't know if he wins the fight in as dominant a fashion as he's won so many."

Cormier sees this fight as the true test to determine if Chimaev is a legit threat at 170 pounds. He said:

"If this dude goes through Burns in the way he did Li Jingliang, everybody has a problem. Everybody. I'm not just talking about dudes at the bottom of the top ten. I'm not talking about dudes that are just good at fighting and ranked. I'm talking about every single person in the welterweight division has a real problem if Khamzat shows that he can do to Gilbert Burns what he did to everyone else he has fought to this point in the UFC."

Watch the full video of Daniel Cormier breaking down the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight below:

Dana White doesn't think Daniel Cormier is the man to run the UFC after him

Daniel Cormier is a popular man amongst fighters and fight fans alike, to the point where many have suggested he could succeed Dana White as UFC president some day.

Not so, according to Dana White. In an interview with Barstool Sports, White said:

“Yeah, Daniel Cormier couldn’t do it. I love Daniel, but Daniel couldn’t do it."

White's vote went to one of his behind-the-scenes employees. He said:

"There is a guy, there’s one guy that could. And there’s certain things that I do that he wouldn’t be able to do, but the important things that get done over there is what really matters. And this guy could absolutely, positively, do it ... Nobody would even know who the f**k he is. He’s a behind-the-scenes guy.”

Watch Dana White discuss Daniel Cormier with Barstool Sports below:

