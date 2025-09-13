Daniel Cormier previews Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva at Noche UFC while lauding the Brazilian's "steel trap" mind

Daniel Cormier sees Saturday’s Noche UFC headliner between Diego Lopes and Jean Silva as a meeting of two fighters built for the big stage.

Silva enters with a perfect 5-0 UFC record (16-2 overall), while Lopes brings veteran experience at 26-7 and the reputation of having pushed Alexander Volkanovski in a five-round title fight.

Silva watched two fellow Fighting Nerds teammates suffer losses in Paris last weekend. Yet Cormier feels the young featherweight remains composed and mentally sharp. The former UFC two-division champion spoke about Silva’s ability to stay locked in on a recent episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy/ Bad Guy, stating:

"When you talk about Jean Silva, he's carrying a confidence about himself that all of his teammates were carrying for a long time. It was very interesting to me to talk to him today, and see and feel if any of the negative of the team will affect him going forward. Not at all. This kid's mind is a steel trap, and he feels ready for this moment."

He added:

"At the end of the day, all the things we say about Jean Silva, the knockout ability, the aggressiveness, the power, you could say it all about Diego Lopes... He knocks people out, he finishes you, he's aggressive. That is what earned him the title opportunity against Alexander Volkanovski. So when you look at these two guys, it seems as though it's a matchup that's made to start off a massive day of fighting."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (5:20):

Michael Bisping believes Diego Lopes' experience gives him edge over Jean Silva

Michael Bisping expects Diego Lopes to get the better of Jean Silva in Saturday’s Noche UFC main event. Lopes, who pushed Alexander Volkanovski in a short-notice title fight, carries a wealth of experience from the clash.

Bisping believes Lopes’ fluid combinations and striking arsenal could prove to be an advantage over Silva. In Bisping’s view, Lopes’ composure and ability to adjust under pressure could allow him to catch Silva and secure a decisive finish.

Previewing the fight on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"Diego Lopes, that is my choice. I think he's going to put together combinations. I think on the ground, he can handle Jean Silva. I think he's going to put together a beautiful combination, catch Jean Silva, drop him, call him back to his feet, and drop him again."

