  • "Gonna be a banger!" - Fans react to Diego Lopes and Jean Silva's intense staredown ahead of Noche UFC clash

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 13, 2025 03:04 GMT
Diego Lopes (left) and Jean Silva (right) will clash in main event of Noche UFC. [Images courtesy: Getty]
Fans got exactly what they hoped for at Friday’s weigh-ins when Diego Lopes and Jean Silva locked eyes and refused to look away. The two featherweights stood firm, sizing each other up ahead of Saturday night’s Noche UFC headliner bout in San Antonio.

Check out the video below:

Several fans took to X to react to the faceoff video, with one fan writing:

"Gonna be a banger!"

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Somebody getting slept in this one."
"Hope Diego sleeps him."
"This fight won't go past the 1st round imo [in my opinion]."
"True test for Jean. Tough one for me. Love both these dudes!"
"Lopes with ease."
Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to the faceoff video of Diego Lopes and Jean Silva. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc and @ChampRDS on X]
The matchup has all the ingredients for a compelling main event. Lopes enters with experience at the elite level, having already challenged for the featherweight belt earlier this year. His well-rounded arsenal includes a slick submission game and improved boxing.

Silva represents the opposite side of the story. Undefeated in the UFC, he has built his reputation on aggression and precision. His blend of knockout power, sharp counters, and dangerous clinch work has carried him through every test so far. With teammates falling short last weekend in Paris, Silva carries added motivation to keep his camp’s momentum alive.

Jean Silva insists there is "no pressure" ahead of Noche UFC showdown against Diego Lopes

Jean Silva steps into his first UFC main event, facing Diego Lopes in San Antonio.

Silva, known for barking at opponents and wearing emotions openly, says fighting is pure joy compared to past struggles working construction and delivery jobs. That perspective shapes his belief there is no pressure in the octagon. Speaking in an interview with UFC, he said:

“What they can't realize is that I love everything in there. I love everything that happens in the octagon, the way it happens. Even when they are beating me up, I think it's very cool. That's my life. People see my happiness when I'm beating people up, but I'm also happy when I get hit." [H/t: UFC]
He added:

“There's no pressure [for main event clash]. I felt pressure before... When me and my wife had to work, when I was working as a delivery driver on my motorcycle, when I worked in construction or when I used to sell clothes. Back then, I felt the pressure. Here, no pressure at all.”
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

