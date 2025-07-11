Daniel Cormier questions Jon Jones teasing UFC return weeks after retiring: "Why are you playing with people’s emotions?"

Jon Jones’ sudden return to the USADA testing pool just weeks after announcing retirement hasn't gone down well with former rival Daniel Cormier.

The former UFC heavyweight champion had declared his exit from the sport in June 2025, with one title defense that came against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. With interim titleholder Tom Aspinall then promoted to undisputed heavyweight championship status, the path seemed clear for a new era in the division.

Meanwhile, Jones’ reentry into the testing pool is tied to his interest in a potential UFC event at the White House in 2026. United States President Donald Trump recently announced a potential UFC White House event in 2026 to commemorate the nation's 250th anniversary.

Speaking about the Jones situation on his YouTube channel, Cormier questioned his intentions and accused him of manipulating public interest. He said:

"My issue, though, was why? So I'm thinking he was trolling. Kind of giving them a hard time because he knows how much they [UFC] wanted him to fight Tom Aspinall. My biggest issue is, why are you playing with people's emotions? It seemed like that's something he's been doing quite a bit lately."

He added:

"If he decides he wants to fight, sure! I don't think he has to have an option but to fight that guy [Aspinall]. He said it's good to be the hunter now and not the hunted. Don’t keep rolling around playing with our emotions and the fans' emotions because you know they want to see you fight."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Daniel Cormier backs Jon Jones despite past rivalry for potential UFC White House showdown

Despite a long and often personal feud with Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier expressed support for Jon Jones to headline a potential UFC event at the White House in 2026. The event, rumored to mark America’s 250th anniversary, could feature a high-stakes championship bout as the marquee attraction.

Cormier acknowledged that if the country needed one American fighter to deliver on that stage, Jones would be the best choice. Speaking in a recent episode of ESPN MMA's Good Guy/ Bad Guy, Cormier said:

"Hey, Chael, it pains me to say, if we got to send one bad American out there to get the job done, he [Jones] lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, like, 'Hey guys, we need one American dude to go represent the country and get it done'... I would cheer so hard for him on the White House. I know you guys always say I'm hard on Jones. If we got to send one American fighter out to the White House to get a dub, man, send Jon Jones out there. I'll call him to ask him.''

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (25:03):

