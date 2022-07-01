"The UFC make this bulls***?" - Daniel Cormier has a hilarious reaction to Max Holloway receiving a 'Daddest Man on the Planet' jacket

Daniel Cormier and Max Holloway have always had a best friend-like relationship, and one of their favorite inside jokes centers around who is the 'daddest man on the planet'. Holloway has also jokingly called out Cormier to fight on multiple occasions.

The longtime friends met again during International Fight Week, where Holloway will be fighting Alexander Volkanovski for the third time. Cormier noticed that 'Blessed' had a jacket in his hand, which was gifted by the UFC with 'daddest man on the planet' written on it.

Holloway received the jacket for successfully passing his 50th drug test without any failures. Contrary to what 'DC' would say, it seems like the jacket signifies that 'Blessed' is officially the 'daddest man on the planet'. The former heavyweight champion's reaction to the gift was priceless.

Watch Daniel Cormier's reaction below:

It's good to see Holloway having some fun during fight week. On July 2, 'Blessed' returns to the octagon with hopes of flipping the script against Volkanovski. The Hawaiian native is a shoo-in to be a Hall of Famer, but three losses against 'The Great' would be a slight blemish on his resume.

Daniel Cormier to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during International Fight Week

Having retired at UFC 252, Cormier is set to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday, June 30. 'DC' has been a phenomenal role model throughout his career and has even better MMA achievements to aid his resume.

Cormier is one of four UFC double champions and the first fighter to successfully defend both titles simultaneously. Also, who could forget his run in the Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix?

Cormier will be joined in the UFC Hall of Fame by close friend Khabib Nurmagomedov. The third addition to the 2022 class will be Cub Swanson and Doo Ho Choi's fight against one other, which is one of the most entertaining bouts of all time.

'DC' and 'The Eagle' joining the same Hall of Fame class seems fitting considering their longtime friendship. Both fighters made unbelievable contributions to MMA inside and outside of the cage.

