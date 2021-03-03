Daniel Cormier reveals the fight he'd like to see if Aljamain Sterling wins the bantamweight title at UFC 259

Former UFC double champ Daniel Cormier has put forward a proposition for Aljamain Sterling's next matchup. If victorious on March 6th, DC feels Sterling should take on Cory Sandhagen next.

Daniel Cormier also rejected the idea that Cory Sandhagen would defeat Aljamain Sterling 98 out of 100 times. The two combatants locked horns at UFC 250 in June last year, where Sterling caught Sandhagen in a rear-naked choke and secured the victory.

Someone just said to me if @funkmasterMMA fought @cors_life 100 times that Cory would win 98. This is an absurd take. And the reason I don’t listen to non professionals. — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 3, 2021

Daniel Cormier has now suggested that, if Aljamain Sterling defeats Petr Yan and claims the bantamweight belt, his first title defense should be against Cory Sandhagen.

Since the UFC 250 loss, Sandhagen has been on a two-fight winning streak. Sterling, on the other hand, is riding a 5-fight winning streak. UFC veteran Daniel Cormier believes that there will be no favourites if a possible rematch were to materialize.

This is the point. How could anyone think this matchup is that one sided ? Both of these are Insanely talented. Aljo becomes champ this weekend we see the rematch because Cory’s been on a year since the fight. @funkmasterMMA @cors_life https://t.co/IFPWdo1e45 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) March 3, 2021

Cory Sandhagen knocked out Frankie Edgar within 28 seconds earlier this year at UFC Vegas 18. Prior to this, Sandhagen knocked out Marlon Moraes in round two at UFC Fight Night 179. With consecutive irrefutable performances, the Colorado native could be on his way to another title shot.

Cory Sandhagen called out Aljamain Sterling after UFC Fight Night 184

After landing a devastating knee on former UFC champion Frankie Edgar, Cory Sandhagen is seeking redemption for his loss to Aljamain Sterling. 'The Sandman' mentioned in his post-fight interview that he wants to amend his record with a victory over Sterling.

Sandhagen has recuperated after the loss to Sterling and is now ready to face the winner of Saturday's fight between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling.

"If he wins, I want Yan. The same with Sterling. I'm a different animal. You guys have seen me in the last two fights, I'm a different animal since the fight with Sterling. I'm grateful that he got to teach me a lesson but the next time we fight, I'm gonna hurt Aljamain," Sandhagen told Helen Yee.

Cory Sandhagen @cors_life says he’s a different animal since his fight against Aljamain Sterling and is grateful @funkmasterMMA got to teach him a lesson but the next time they fight, he’s going to hurt him. He wants winner of Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/GvXsIYTXWt — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 7, 2021

The bantamweight belt is on the line at UFC 259. If Aljamain Sterling secures the victory on Saturday, it appears a rematch with Cory Sandhagen could be on the cards.