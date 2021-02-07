"I'm going to hurt him"-Cory Sandhagen has Aljamain Sterling revenge on his mind after spectacular KO win over Frankie Edgar  

Cory Sandhagen delivered a vicious right knee to the face of Frankie Edgar to secure a first round KO at UFC fight night: Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov.

Cory Sandhagen @cors_life says he’s a different animal since his fight against Aljamain Sterling and is grateful @funkmasterMMA got to teach him a lesson but the next time they fight, he’s going to hurt him. He wants winner of Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/GvXsIYTXWt — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 7, 2021

Cory Sandhagen has stated in his post fight interview that he is 'a different animal' since he lost to Aljamain Sterling last year and would definitely hurt the latter if there was a rematch. Cory Sandhagen was also humble enough to accept that he was thankful to Aljamain Sterling for teaching him a lesson-

If he wins, I want Yan. Same with Sterling too though. I'm a different animal. You guys have seen me in the last two fights, I'm a different animal since I fight with Sterling. I'm grateful that he got to teach me a lesson but the next time we fight, I'm gonna hurt...I'm gonna hurt Aljamain.

Does Cory Sandhagen deserve a title shot?

The bantamweight champion Petr Yan will look to defend his belt against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 in March this year. After knocking out veteran Frankie Edgar , Cory Sandhagen is looking at the winner of Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling for his next fight.

The bantamweight title bout between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling has been rebooked for UFC 259, sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN after a report by MMA Junkie. pic.twitter.com/Mcl8QbzZkR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 7, 2021

Cory Sandhagen has also won five of his last six fights, with his only loss coming to Aljamain Sterling.

After that Cory Sandhagen delivered a highlight-reel spinning wheel kick to finish Marlon Moraes in the second round at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi, UAE. With his first round KO of Frankie Edgar, who was a former stable mate of Marlon Moraes, Cory Sandhagen certainly is a potential contender for the bantamweight title.