Daniel Cormier reveals what Jan Blachowicz said to the commentary table after UFC 259 win

Jan Blachowicz went over to the commentary table after his fight at UFC 259 to interact with former Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The conversation that ensued was revealed by DC in the most recent episode of 'DC and Helwani'. On the conversation, DC said the following -

"After the fight, he [Jan Blachowicz] walked over to the commentary table and he said, 'Now, I show that I am the real champ.' I go, 'Jan, you have always been the real champ. I am so happy for you, buddy."

Daniel Cormier also took to Instagram to share the same and demanded that Jan Blachowicz be respected as the true champion that he is. In the caption, Cormier wrote -

"Put some respect on [Jan Blachowicz's] name, congrats to the champ on a great performance. No one sleeping on you anymore champ."

Even before Jan Blachowicz handed Israel Adesanya his first professional MMA loss, DC had a lot to say about the pairing and the respect that Jan Blachowicz deserves. The former champion revealed his thoughts in an interview with Helen Yee.

"It’s a tough fight. It’s crazy because Jan Blachowicz has not gotten the respect that he deserves. This guy has beaten everyone that has come up against him in his recent run and Jan is going to be at a bit of a disadvantage when it comes to speed against Israel Adesanya... Jan has unreal knockout power and if he hits you, he’ll put you out. Every guy that’s come up from middleweight thus far; Luke Rockhold, there was another guy that got smashed by Jan in his 205lbs debut. He doesn’t play around with these guys and Izzy better be careful.

What did Jan Blachowicz say to Dana White after receiving the belt from him at UFC 259?

Jan Blachowicz has been rallying for the legitimacy of his title ever since UFC 259, as is clear from his conversation with Daniel Cormier. However, DC was not the only person that Jan addressed after defending his belt.

After Bruce Buffer announced the results and declared Jan the winner, as is customary, UFC President Dana White wrapped the UFC Light Heavyweight belt around Jan Blachowicz's waist. Dana white shared that in that moment, Jan Blachowicz said he thought Dana White didn't believe in him.

Narrating the incident in the post-fight press conference, Dana White said -

"... Jan is a tough guy. When I got up in the Octagon and put the belt on him tonight, he turned around, looked at me and said, 'You don't believe in me.' I said, 'what the f**k did I do?!"

The UFC President would go on to laugh about the incident and congratulate Jan for a great fight and for cementing his greatness.