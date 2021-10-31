Daniel Cormier reveals why Khabib Nurmagomedov believed UFC 267 was Islam Makhachev's moment to 'recreate Madison Square'

Daniel Cormier has revealed why Khabib Nurmagomedov drew similarities to Islam Makhachev's performance at UFC 267 with his own performance against Michael Johnson at UFC 205.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Cormier explained why Nurmagomedov truly believed UFC 267 was Makhachev's moment to "recreate Madison Square."

"He [Islam] is just like Khabib. You know what he's going to do. Dan Hooker knew that Islam Makhachev was going to try to take him down and submit him. He went in there and did exactly that. In those conversations before, Khabib told me 'brother, this situation is just like me in New York. When the UFC was going to have its first event in New York state, I said put me in there with somebody.' He goes 'they gave me Michael Johnson but I thought it could have been somebody better but he had just knocked out Dustin Poirier so I took him.' He goes 'I spoke to Dana and then I submitted him. Guys, I think Islam used the same submission in Abu Dhabi tonight to submit Dan Hooker'. At the time Khabib was five and Michael was six. Islam's five and Hooker's six. Khabib thought that this was his [Makhachev's] moment to recreate Madison square," Daniel Cormier said.

Daniel Cormier pointed out that both Nurmagaomedov and Makhachev used the same kimura lock submission to pick up the wins in their respective fights. He also said that at the time, Johnson was ranked sixth in the lightweight division while Khabib was ranked fifth. The same goes for Hooker and Makhachev, ranked sixth and fifth, respectively.

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev is in the title picture following win at UFC 267

According to Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev will make his way into the title picture after the UFC releases the latest updates in their official rankings. Cormier claims Makhachev is as talented as anybody currently competing in the lightweight division. He believes the Dagestani will be a real problem for all lightweights moving forward.

Islam Makhachev is currently on an incredible nine-fight winning streak inside the octagon and wants to fight for the title next.

