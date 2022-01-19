Daniel Cormier says what Ciryl Gane has achieved in the UFC is "unheard of"

Daniel Cormier recently heaped praise on Ciryl Gane for his incredibly quick rise in the heavyweight division. Gane is just 10 fights into his professional career and is set to fight for undisputed heavyweight gold against Francis Ngannou at UFC 270 this weekend.

In a recently uploaded video on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, Cormier previewed the upcoming matchup between Ngannou and Gane. 'DC' commended 'Bon Gamin' and claimed it is not normal for a fighter to become a world champion so early in their career.

Cormier said:

"In terms of the heavyweights, the matchup. Ngannou unbelievably powerful. Ciryl Gane, tremendously talented, what he has done in 10 fights is unheard of. Nobody gets to be the heavyweight champion of the world in any fashion at 10-0. Ciryl Gane has not made any mistakes. When you look at the matchup man it seems as though it is a great matchup for Ciryl."

Watch Daniel Cormier preview the UFC 270 main event below:

Gane became the interim UFC heavyweight champion in his 10th professional fight back in August 2021, when he beat Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. The undefeated Frenchman has the opportunity to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world in just his 11th pro fight.

Ciryl Gane urges Francis Ngannou to do his best at UFC 270

Ciryl Gane is set to take on his former teammate Francis Ngannou on January 22nd in one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight bouts in recent years.

With the title-unification bout at UFC 270 just under a week away, 'Bon Gamin' has wished his opponent all the best. The Frenchman, during an interview with TMZ Sports, urged 'The Predator' to do his best come fight night, saying:

“Good luck, my man. Good luck, my man, just good luck. Do your best because I’m gonna do my best.”

Watch Gane in conversation with TMZ Sports below:

In the same interview, Gane claimed that he had no sour feelings towards Ngannou. He even suggested that he was open to shaking his former teammate's hand before and after the fight. 'The Predator' has also asserted on many occasions that he doesn't have any problem with 'Bon Gamin'.

Edited by C. Naik