Daniel Cormier says Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz makes sense, but names who he thinks the Irishman will end up fighting

Daniel Cormier is of the opinion that Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz is the matchup that makes the most sense for both men. However, the former two-weight UFC champion thinks that it does not necessarily mean the fight is going to happen.

During an episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Cormier weighed in on what he perceives to be the Irishman's next move. Speaking about a potential McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy bout, 'DC' said:

"I said this a while back. We did like our summer scramble. I think Conor [McGregor] should fight Nate Diaz. I think that that is the fight in which they should wrap with. Conor should fight Nate, get that third fight done, neither one of them have to go all the way back down to 155, they can fight at 170 if they so choose. Nate wants to fight, Conor's getting healthy, I think that's the fight that makes sense..."

That being said, Cormier pointed out that who McGregor is probably going to fight next is a different conversation altogether. The future Hall of Famer added:

"Who I believe Conor McGregor is going to fight, though, is Michael Chandler. Because I think that the call out that Chandler gave in the middle of the octagon last time was enough to make Conor get on alert and say, 'I beat this guy, I'm right back into title contention.'"

Michael Chandler put the lightweight division on notice with an impassioned speech following his knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. 'Iron' specifically mentioned Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and McGregor during his call out.

Nate Diaz wants his release, but Conor McGregor trilogy still a possibility

For several months now, Nate Diaz has been asking the UFC to either book him for a fight or grant him a release from his contract.

The Stockton native recently took to Twitter once again to issue another ultimatum to the promotion. This time around, Diaz teased a potential boxing match against YouTuber Jake Paul.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

Diaz's calls have fallen on deaf ears, though, as he currently remains on the sidelines. One logical explanation is that the UFC is waiting for the return of Conor McGregor, who has been recovering from the freak injury he suffered in the main event of UFC 264 last July.

However, UFC president Dana White recently claimed that the soonest the Irishman would be able to return is late 2022 or early 2023. For Diaz, that means he'd have to stay put for at least another six months.

