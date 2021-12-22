"The Brazilian Superman" - Daniel Cormier says it's time to stop calling Charles Oliveira a "quitter"

Daniel Cormier has come to the defense of Charles Oliveira after the year the Brazilian has had. Cormier believes the current lightweight champion has done enough for fans to stop regarding him as a quitter.

During a chat with ESPN MMA, the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion discussed the potential male fighters of the year.

While he recognized the dominance of welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Cormier felt Oliveira was being overlooked:

“So crazy whenever you think about how I want to give it to Usman. But then you start to tell ‘Do Bronx's’ year and you're like wow. Maybe it belongs to the guy that we didn't expect to be here. Usman was already here last year but Charles Oliveira, he's not that guy anymore that quits. So, y'all can all let that go. If you're his opponent and you think you're going to break him, you have completely lost your mind. That dude's an absolute killer and, like I said, the Brazilian Superman.”

Charles Oliveira won the lightweight title when he defeated Michael Chandler via knockout at UFC 262. He then defended it against Dustin Poirier, submitting the Louisiana native via rear naked choke at UFC 269.

Charles Oliveira is on at 10-fight win streak

Charles Oliveira has not tasted defeat since losing to Paul Felder at UFC 218 in December 2017. 'Do Bronx' has won 10 consecutive fights in the last three-and-a-half years, with all but one of those victories being finishes.

Tony Ferguson is the only man that has gone the distance with the Brazilian during this streak. 'El Cucuy' was able to last the full three rounds with Oliveira, despite being caught in a nasty armbar late in the first.

'Do Bronx' has set two UFC records during his dominant run – most submissions (15) and most finishes (18).

😤 Most finishes in UFC history (18)

💪 Most submissions in UFC history (15)

💰 Most finishes as the betting underdog at 155-pounds or lighter (5)

The lightweight champion's next defense of his title is expected to be against Justin Gaethje. However, Conor McGregor may try to jump the line and receive a title shot upon his return.

