Robert Whittaker says Israel Adesanya is "a nightmare to take down", hilariously slams critics who think it's easy

Robert Whittaker believes those who have never fought professionally at the highest level don't fully understand all the technicalities involved in a fight. Recently, 'The Reaper' hilariously slammed critics for claiming that all he needs to do to beat Israel Adesanya is take him down.

The Australian claims casual fans of the sport can't even begin to comprehend concepts like the mindsets of fighters and how much pressure they feel during a fight. Explaining that it's not a simple task to take down Adesanya, Whittaker asked why no one else in the division has been able to sweep 'The Last Stylebender' off his feet and dominate him on the ground yet.

Whittaker said that Adesanya's long arms help him stuff takedown attempts and pointed out that the Kiwi regularly works on improving his takedown defense. During a recent interview with Submission Radio, the former UFC champion said:

"People are saying, 'you just got to get him on your back,' then why hasn't anybody done it, why hasn't anybody done it if it's that simple. Why has nobody in the history of Adesanya's and his career just taken him down and held him down for five rounds. Why, because he f***ing hard to take down, He's a nightmare to take down. He's got long limbs, he's got long arms, and I'm pretty sure he works a little bit of wrestling defense."

Robert Whittaker plans to leave Israel Adesanya "confused" and feeling "uncomfortable" at UFC 271

Robert Whittaker is looking to utilize his full skillset in the upcoming rematch against Israel Adesanya at UFC 271 later this month. Whittaker shared that if the fight goes according to plan, he sees himself leaving Adesanya confused and feeling uncomfortable due to the variety of weapons in his arsenal.

In the same interview, 'The Reaper' said:

"I want to utilize my entire skillset. I want to make him feel uncomfortable, I want him to get confused because of how many weapons I'm throwing at him... If i could just get in there and perform you know that I did my best and I managed to display my best then I'll leave a happy man."

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya squared off for the first time in the main event of UFC 243 back in 2019. Although Whittaker was competing in front of his hometown crowd in Melbourne, Australia, it was Adesanya who rose up to the occasion, picking up an emphatic second round TKO victory on the night.

Can Whittaker avenge his loss to 'The Last Stylebender', or will Adesanya defeat 'The Reaper' one more time?

