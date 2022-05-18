Daniel Cormier sees Charles Oliveira beating Islam Makhachev as a possible way to bring Khabib Nurmagomedov back to the UFC

Daniel Cormier believes a Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev matchup could potentially lure Khabib Nurmagomedov out of retirement. A close associate of both Dagestani fighters, Cormier thinks 'The Eagle' might enter the octagon to exact revenge if Oliveira defeats his prodigy, Makhachev.

According to Cormier, Nurmagomedov is content with staying retired despite the big dollars offered by UFC president Dana White. 'DC', however, believes the former lightweight champion might end his retirement if his friend's honor is at stake. The 43-year-old said on the DC&RC Show:

"Man, it'll be nice to see him [Charles Oliveira] fight Khabib, right?!... Many people said that, 'It'll be nice to know, it'll be nice to know'... What better way to try to draw him back in than by having Oliveira beat his friend, training partner and long time... It's another way to try to draw him in because obviously the money, Dana's throwing so much money at Khabib to try to get him back, that hasn't been enough. But what if defending his friend's honor is enough, if Islam doesn't get the job done."

Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up his gloves after his third title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020. The Dagestani star has stood firm on his stance to stay retired despite several efforts from Dana White to lure him back.

'The Eagle' is now rooting for his prodigy Makhachev to make a title bid against Charles Oliveira. But 'Do Bronx' believes Makhachev needs to go through a long overdue bout against Beneil Dariush to be deserving of a title shot.

Khabib Nurmagomedov on blockbuster fight offered by Dana White

Back in July of last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed Dana White's latest ploy to lure him out of retirement. According to 'The Eagle', White had offered him a blockbuster matchup with former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre. Although it could have potentially settled the MMA G.O.A.T. debate for good, Nurmagomedov claimed he was truly done fighting.

'The Eagle' believed GSP was finished as well and wondered why the Canadian would want to fight again. Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie:

"[Dana] sent me a message and said, Hey, Georges St-Pierre wants to fight with you. 'I said, 'What can I do?' I don't know. I'm finished, you know? I think Georges is finished, too, you know. Let this guy be a legend. He's 40 years old and I don't understand why he has to fight. I think he has money, too. I'm finished. I'm really finished."

