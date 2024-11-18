Daniel Cormier shares eye-opening insight into Jon Jones' striking following UFC 309: "You never felt that as a threat"

Jon Jones made his first title defense at UFC 309 by obliterating Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO. Jones' dominant victory against the former two-time titleholder left a strong impression on fans and analysts, including his former rival Daniel Cormier.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier gave an instant reaction from the octagon at Madison Square Garden. The former UFC two-division champion offered his take on the surprising evolution of Jones' standup game and noted that 'Bones' at heavyweight seems to pack more power than when the two battled inside the octagon.

Cormier reflected on his own experiences against 'Bones' and admitted that he never felt a significant danger from his right hand when they fought. 'DC' said:

"There are some areas that you don't expect a guy to improve in as they age. It seems like Jones now has a better jab and it seems like he's hitting harder at heavyweight. He landed a right hand on Miocic that almost staggered him. You never felt that as a threat when you were in there with him before. Meaning, if he hits you with a right hand, it never really hurt, right? It was kicks and the knees and everything else, but this dude proved time and time again how good he is and I truly believe a lot of it is due to the hard work, the fight IQ, and the toughness, the durability that he possesses inside the octagon."

Watch Daniel Cormier give an insight into Jon Jones' striking Improvement following UFC 309 below (4:05):

Daniel Cormier, who has shared the octagon with Jon Jones on two different occasions, offered his perspective as he has experienced Jones' striking and power first-hand.

'Bones' is a formidable grappler, but he was also known for his unorthodox striking style and spinning elbows throughout his illustrious UFC career. The New Yorker utilized a wide range of techniques in his fights to keep the opponents guessing.

Jon Jones expresses interest in a fight with striking sensation Alex Pereira

After successfully defending the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jon Jones made it clear that he wants to face reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira instead of entertaining a title unification bout against Tom Aspinall.

Speaking to the media at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, 'Bones' said:

"I'm not really worried about the Tom fight, I'm worried about the Pereira fight. That's what I want to do. That's what I want to do and I think the UFC wants to have me back, then that's the fight they'll make. I've been really clear about my intentions... I'll retire the heavyweight belt if I have to. Give the dude what he wants at the end of the day."

Catch Jon Jones discuss a potential fight with Alex Pereira below (1:23:20):

While fans have been clamoring for a title unification fight between Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall, a super-fight against Pereira promises to be a striking masterclass should the fight stay standing.

Known for his devastating knockout power and decorated kickboxing career, Pereira presents a unique challenge to Jones. 'Poatan's' relentless aggression and kickboxing pedigree have made him one of the most feared fighters in the UFC.

However, many fans view this potential matchup as an easier fight for Jones compared to the Brit, who poses a significant grappling threat.

