Daniel Cormier shares three-word reaction to Alex Pereira's response to 'DC' being concerned about 'Poatan's' fight prep ahead of UFC 313

Daniel Cormier earlier expressed concern for Alex Pereira, accusing him of not training at his best for his fight against Magomed Ankalaev. However, the light heavyweight kingpin dismissed these doubts and assured the UFC Hall of Famer that he is having a great camp. Recently, ‘DC’ reacted to ‘Poatan’s' response.

Pereira will put his light heavyweight belt on the line for the fourth time at UFC 313 against No. 1 contender Ankalaev on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Ahead of the highly anticipated fight, the Brazilian was seen at various events, raising questions about his preparation. He was present at UFC 312 to corner Sean Strickland and was recently spotted attending a Drake concert.

Cormier, in a video, expressed concern over Pereira’s dedication to training for Ankalaev, as many believe the Russian poses the biggest threat to the reigning light heavyweight champion.

In response, a few days ago, Pereira shared training footage, assuring the former two-division champion that he is fully dedicated to preparing for UFC 313 and that there is no reason to worry.

ESPN MMA shared the entire situation on their Instagram handle, which evoked a reaction from Cormier. He responded with a three-word comment, writing:

"Ok good boys!"

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comment below:

Screenshot of Daniel Cormier’s comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @dc_mma on Instagram]

Magomed Ankalaev reacts to footage of Alex Pereira training in the snow

Ahead of the highly anticipated fight at UFC 313, Alex Pereira recently shared a video of himself training with his coach and friend, Glover Teixeira, in the snow. The two were seen exchanging wrestling moves.

ChampRDS shared the footage on X, which garnered a reaction from Magomed Ankalaev. The Russian contender issued a warning to ‘Poatan,’ telling him to be prepared for a grueling wrestling battle for the full 25 minutes. Ankalaev wrote:

"I hope you ready to do this for 25 min"

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's comment below:

Alex Pereira, in his recent fight, squared off with Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 and secured a knockout victory in the fourth round. This marked his third successful light heavyweight title defense.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev, in his last UFC outing, faced Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 and secured a unanimous decision win.

