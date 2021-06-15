Daniel Cormier suggests epic matchup for Conor McGregor if he loses to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

Conor McGregor will look to bring a conclusive end to their 1-1 series when he faces Dustin Poirier for a trilogy fight at UFC 264. However, former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier has a backup plan for the Irishman if things don't work in his favor at the UFC 264 headliner.

In a recent episode of the DC & Helwani show, Cormier agreed with Helwani when he suggested that Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz was the next fight to make irrespective of the outcome of McGregor's trilogy fight against Poirier. Both DC & Helwani also agreed that Nate Diaz was a bigger star since having made his return at UFC 263. When asked about a potential matchup between McGregor and Diaz, Daniel Cormier told Ariel Helwani:

“If he (Conor McGregor) loses, I think Diaz is a bigger star today than he was back then. All week, the reactions he got compared to everyone else was crazy. Ariel, he’s smoking right on stage the whole week. You could see him rolling up underneath the table. Gave the invite for everyone to come to his after party."

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz currently sport a 1-1 record, having previously faced each other in two welterweight matchups.

Conor McGregor is confident of a victory at UFC 264

While Cormier suggests an opponent for Conor McGregor's next fight, the Irishman remains focused on his upcoming bout against Dustin Poirier. Conor McGregor is confident of walking away with a victory on July 10 despite having managed a solitary win in his last three outings. A confident Conor McGregor told FOX Sports in a recent interview:

"All the marbles are on the line. I'm here training very, very hard. I'm about to go for my second session of the day. I'm in great condition already. I beat him [Poirier] in the original bout [in 2014]. I lost in the rematch. And then we've got the trilogy, I've got a few little adjustments to make. I feel very, very confident. I'm very focused and driven. And I'll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10th."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh