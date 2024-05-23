Daniel Cormier theorizes what Khabib Nurmagomedov's team giving props to Conor McGregor could mean for Islam Makhachev

Conor McGregor is set to end his three-year hiatus from mixed martial arts and make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon when he faces Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303 in just over a month. Meanwhile, in just over two weeks, Islam Makhachev will look to defend his lightweight title for the third time when he faces Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 302.

Daniel Cormier recently suggested that Khabib Nurmagomedov's team may be planting the seeds for the two to clash. Speaking on his self-titled podcast, the UFC Hall of Famer stated:

"You know what's odd about the Conor and Khabib thing? Like two days ago, Khabib's team - or people associated with him - said something about Conor McGregor, 'while we cr*p on him, he was the one that started a lot of this double champ and all this other stuff'. So, for the first time, Khabib's team said something positive about Conor McGregor."

He continued:

"I believe or I think or I would hope that's with the idea that down the line, you can get that fight for Islam Makhachev because you know what it did for Khabib in terms of his star quality. Look what it did for Dustin Poirier, who Islam is fighting. So, if you can manage to get Conor versus Islam down the line, that's the fight you want. Even Islam said it himself... He said, 'you'd be an idiot not to fight Conor McGregor knowing what it means to you financially'."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev below:

While McGregor has attempted to lure Nurmagomedov out of retirement, the latter's team could be planting the seeds for him to face Makhachev instead. 'The Notorious,' however, has shared that he is unlikely to return to the lightweight division.

Islam Makhachev reveals his interest in facing Conor McGregor

Islam Makhachev recently shared that he would make a quick turnaround for a clash with Conor McGregor. Speaking to Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo of the Pound 4 Pound podcast, he stated:

"Brother, why not [face McGregor]? People have to be stupid to say no. Of course, I will fight with him... Brother, when I will fight next? October or November? I can fight August or September with McGregor."

Makhachev added:

"Brother, easy. This guy [is] not same. I don't want to make him feel or look bad, but everybody knows this guy [is] not same. Before, yeah, for sure. When he was fighting with Khabib [Nurmagomedov], he [was] in the good shape. He [was] a high-level fighter, but right now, too much alcohol, too much whiskey and it's not same."

Check out Islam Makhachev's full comments below (starting at the 43:42 mark):

McGregor has not beaten a ranked opponent since he captured the lightweight belt against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. His inactivity has lasted three years, with his last victory coming over four years ago.