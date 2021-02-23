Daniel Cormier thinks Derrick Lewis is selling himself short with Alistair Overeem callout

With a massive knockout victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19, #4 ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis has re-entered the title contention conversation. However, the Texan recently revealed that he would rather trade hands with former DREAM heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem next.

Former double champ Daniel Cormier weighed in on the whole scenario on DC & Helwani. Cormier said that there is a likelihood Derrick Lewis could get matched-up with the winner of the upcoming Miocic-Ngannou matchup (UFC 260 headliner).

But it looks like Lewis has some other plans for his future.

Alistair Overeem, who suffered a devastating loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 18, is the next target for the 'Black Beast'.

In his post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 19, Lewis expressed his interest to share the cage with Overeem and believes that the veteran still has some fight left in him.

Daniel Cormier thinks Derrick Lewis is selling himself short as Alistair Overeem is way past his heyday.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis is on a four-fight winning streak and has manhandled his last few opponents, courtesy of his knockout power.

Cormier believes that there are numerous other matchups awaiting Lewis.

"I don't want to see that fight with Overeem", said Daniel Cormier. "I know that him and Overeem have had some issues in the past so I understand why Derrick wants to fight him. But if I'm team Alistair... I don't want to deal with this... Did you hear Curtis Blaydes after the knockout? It was scary. If that's the power of Lewis you don't want to see a Overeem who is aging and his reflexes aren't what they used to be", added Cormier.

With his knockout at #UFCVegas19, Derrick Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history. pic.twitter.com/1pyM0mwfhR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 21, 2021

Who is next for Derrick Lewis according to Daniel Cormier?

Instead of fighting Alistair Overeem next, Cormier believes that Derrick Lewis should wait and see how things unfold at UFC 260. If Ngannou wins, it should be a favorable outcome for the Black Beast, as he already has a victory over the Cameroonian (UFC 226).

Albeit it was dubbed as one of the most lacklustre UFC fights in history, Daniel Cormier is of the notion that it would still be a better matchup for Lewis than Stipe Miocic, who will certainly outpace the knockout artist with his relentless wrestling.

Apart from this, Daniel also suggested a possible title eliminator bout between Derrick Lewis and the winner of the upcoming Cyril Gane vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

All things considered, there are many exciting matchups in line for Derrick Lewis.

Who do you think the Black Beast should face next?