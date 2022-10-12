"I get what he's doing" - Daniel Cormier thinks Justin Gaethje is accusing Conor McGregor of PED usage to draw him into a fight

Daniel Cormier believes that lightweight contender Justin Gaethje's accusations of steroid usage against Conor McGregor may well be a clever ruse to lure the 'Notorious' star into a fight with him.

McGregor and Justin Gaethje have a certain disdain for each other, which is apparent from several Twitter exchanges they have engaged in the past. Most recently, the American poured gasoline on the fire by accusing the Irishman of taking PED's following a report that revealed he hasn't been tested by USADA this year.

"Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."



Full interview with youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR Justin Gaethje is willing to fight Conor McGregor, but is "looking for fair competition.""Sounds to me like he’s off taking steroids right now. He hasn’t been drug tested by USADA in quite some time."Full interview with @MikeHeck_JR ▶️ youtu.be/RMkLgYAZY7k https://t.co/D3bQMeunmS

Weighing in on Gaethje's comments during a recent episode of ESPN MMA's DC & RC show, Daniel Cormier claimed that it might be the American’s ploy to draw Conor McGregor into a fight:

"Is this [accusations against McGregor] Justin Gaethje's thoughts, or is this Justin Gaethje's ploy to try to draw McGregor into a fight?"

When asked by his co-host how McGregor would receive these comments, Cormier stated:

"That's fighting words. The reality is that's what he's hoping. Because then McGregor would come out and say, 'Hey man. It's me and you.' So I get what he's doing."

Henry Cejudo believes Justin Gaethje is a good stylistic matchup for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor was last seen in the octagon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The pair entered the fight with the intention of emerging the victor in the rubber match, which followed their rematch six months prior.

However, the Irishman suffered a catastrophic leg injury that has kept him sidelined from action since the event last July.

'The Notorious' aims to make a return to fighting next year and many, including former rival Dustin Poirier, have named Justin Gaethje as a viable opponent. The pair have a history of furious Twitter tirades and profanity-laced exchanges.

In a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo claimed that Gaethje is a good stylistic matchup for McGregor. However, he added that the former champ-champ would need to be wary of the American's leg-kick assault:

"Stylistically, it's a good fight for McGregor. But, does Conor McGregor want to ditch his game and check those kicks? He [Justin Gaethje] doesn't give a s**t. He will freaking close his eyes and hit you with that leg kick. He's dangerous man."

