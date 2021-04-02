'Daniel Cormier took some time off Stipe's life' - Colby Covington believes Stipe Miocic should retire after UFC 260 loss

Colby Covington's UFC 260 main event predictions didn't turn out the way he was hoping. The UFC welterweight had his money on Stipe Miocic winning the rematch against Francis Ngannou; however, that wasn't the case.

During his recent interview with Helen Yee, Colby Covington stated that Miocic might've aged a little bit. His three fights against Daniel Cormier definitely took a lot out of the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Covington would further go on to praise DC and call him a "natty goat." Chaos added that he thinks Miocic should retire and focus on being a parent after his loss to Francis Ngannou.

"I think what we saw in Stipe is a guy that is a little bit aged, those two wars with Daniel Cormier, I think those really played a big difference in him. Actually, three wars with Daniel Cormier, so Daniel Cormier is you know the natty goat and he definitely took some time off Stipe's life and I think Stipe probably should retire and just focus on being a parent. He's made a great life for him, had a great legacy and he's still the heavyweight GOAT."

While Colby Covington still considers Miocic the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time, the former UFC heavyweight champion would prefer to look past his latest performance in the UFC.

In the main event of UFC 260, Stipe Miocic failed to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. After having beaten The Predator in 2018, the two-time UFC heavyweight champion couldn't repeat his dominant performance against Ngannou at the UFC APEX.

When could Colby Covington return to the UFC?

Colby Covington could make his return to the UFC within the next few months. After his win over Tyron Woodley in 2020, Chaos was aiming for a rematch against Kamaru Usman.

However, the UFC granted Usman a rematch against Jorge Masvidal, and the two welterweights will once again cross paths at the upcoming UFC 261 pay-per-view.

That being said, though, Covington could very much be next in line for a shot at the UFC welterweight title after Usman vs. Masvidal II is concluded.