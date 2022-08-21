"Best gym in the world!" - Daniel Cormier tweets while commentating at UFC 278 to defend AKA after Conor McGregor's comments

Daniel Cormier has transitioned from his time as a championship fighter to a color commentator for the UFC. He may have retired, but nothing keeps him from defending his gym, the American Kickboxing Academy, headed by Javier Mendez.

While in attendance at UFC 278 and commentating on the main card, Cormier watched Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa brutally battle it out. The middleweight bout went the distance, and Costa earned a unanimous victory.

Conor McGregor weighed in on the fight after the first round, where Luke Rockhold displayed some of his ground game. McGregor tweeted a dig at Rockhold's gym:

"Tuesday mornings at the American kick boxing academy"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Tuesday mornings at the American kick boxing academy

'DC' was quick to jump in and defend his former gym despite being live on international television and calling the fight as a UFC color commentator. He responded to McGregor:

"Best gym in the world! Got that good wrestling"

McGregor previously fought Khabib Nurmagomedov, who also trained at the American Kickboxing Academy, and thus has always had a tense relationship with the institute. However, Cormier made sure to remind him of the gym's wrestling pedigree that has seen its alums dominate the octagon.

Daniel Cormier fires back amidst allegations of favoring AKA teammates

Daniel Cormier takes his commentary seriously. UFC middleweight Darren Till called him out for seeming biased towards fellow American Kickboxing Academy teammates.

Till reacted to Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev being announced. He tweeted:

"Charles Vs Islam What a fight Just don’t let DC commentate"

D @darrentill2 Charles Vs Islam

What a fight



Just don’t let DC commentate Charles Vs IslamWhat a fightJust don’t let DC commentate

Till immediately received a reply from 'DC', who did not appreciate being accused of leaning towards his former teammates. Cormier asked Till to do better than spew baseless claims:

"Darren I expect better from you. I’ve called multiple teammates fights. And honestly my commentary doesn’t affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till!"

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma @darrentill2 Darren I expect better from you. I've called multiple teammates fights. And honestly my commentary doesn't affect the judges or anything honestly. Most times my team is mad at me because they feel I am too much in other direction. Do better Till!

Things quickly simmered down from Darren Till's end as the Englishman clarified that it was a harmless joke, and he did not mean to imply anything seriously. Till blamed it on social media validation:

"I was just joking, I only said it for likes and retweets. Hope to see you there commentating."

Till also hoped to see Daniel Cormier at UFC 280 commentating and continuing the great work the former heavyweight champion has done.

D @darrentill2 @dc_mma I was just joking, I only said it for likes and retweets. Hope to see you there commentating. 😁

