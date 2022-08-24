"When he was the man, he could not say your name!" - Daniel Cormier urges Leon Edwards to "big league" Jorge Masvidal and look for other opponents

Leon Edwards shocked the mixed martial arts world when he knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth-round to become the welterweight champion. Daniel Cormier, who is just one of four double champs in UFC history, believes that Edwards shouldn't give a title-challenge opportunity to one opponent.

Speaking on his podcast, DC & RC, Cormier stated that he spoke to the new welterweight champion regarding a potential matchup with Jorge Masvidal. While Edwards has shown a willingness to fight Masvidal, Cormier believes that Masvidal shouldn't be his first title defense:

"Bro, don't fight him because for two years - when he was the man, he could not say your name. All of a sudden he's like 'if you become the champ'... he should not fight Jorge Masvidal. He literally should just big league him and not even say his name."

Cormier continued by referencing the two fighters' backstage altercation:

"Why would you do that when a guy snuck you backstage but then never fought you? Then, all of a sudden, you're the man and he wants to fight you."

Daniel Cormier shouldn't worry about this though because UFC President Dana White has already hinted that Leon Edwards' first title defense will be a trilogy match against Kamaru Usman in London. With Usman's long-time dominance of the welterweight division, it only makes sense that he gets the first chance at winning back his belt.

Watch Daniel Cormier talk about Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal at 14:03 of the video below:

The history between Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal

Leon Edwards has shown a willingness to fight Jorge Masvidal, but has stated that Masvidal must get back in the win column first. He also added that there is "beef" between the two fighters, which is no surprise due to the events that took place backstage at UFC Fight Night 147 in London.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show https://t.co/kYEkWxN8Io

The two fighters were set to meet at UFC 269 to settle their differences in the octagon, however, Masvidal was forced to withdraw due to injury. Despite the incident with Masvidal and Edwards taking place over three years ago, it is clear that there is still bad blood between them.

Following Edwards finally ending Kamaru Usman's reign atop the welterweight division, Masvidal let off two tweets as seen below:

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter Styles makes fights Styles makes fights

Jorge Masvidal UFC @GamebredFighter I will be the ww champ of the ufc soon I will be the ww champ of the ufc soon

While Masvidal's second tweet may be hard to agree with, his analysis of styles making fights is completely accurate. That isn't to say that he possesses a style to defeat Edwards, but rather, that the results of both fighters' matchups against Usman will have no bearing on the outcome, if they ever do meet.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew