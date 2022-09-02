"You gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter"- Daniel Cormier warns Jorge Masvidal about his "disrespect" on Twitter, tells fighters to be careful before being "hurtful" to media personalities

Long before becoming a commentator and media personality, Daniel Cormier established himself as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time. One of just four double champs in UFC history, Cormier was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. He recently addressed Jorge Masvidal for sending disrespectful words his way.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Jorge Masvidal and Daniel Cormier are engaged in a war of words Jorge Masvidal and Daniel Cormier are engaged in a war of words 👀 https://t.co/0oW6OzzrIu

Following the Twitter exchange, Cormier took to his new YouTube show, 3 Rounds with DC!, to discuss the incident. Cormier began by stating (starting at the 16:39 mark):

The way that athletes attack guys that now work in the media have to ask themselves one question. Are you attacking or talking to Daniel Cormier, the media personality, Michael Bisping, the media personality, or the peer? I ask these guys... are you talking to me as a peer... or the media personality?... When you talk to me as a peer, you gotta deal with Daniel Cormier, the fighter.

Daniel Cormier continued by directly addressing Jorge Masvidal, while likening himself to a bear that has been in hibernation, adding:

Jorge Masvidal and I have been in the same circle, the same organizations, all the way back to Strikeforce, and I respect him immensely, but I ask all these guys, once again, who are you talking to? Because I would appreciate knowing. Do I stay in hibernation or does that big nasty bear come back to play? I guess I'll find out soon enough.

Cormier's comments suggest that Masvidal may have struck a nerve with the Hall of Famer by treating him like a regular media personality. As a legend of the sport, it is understandable why Cormier would feel that way, however, actions do have reactions and it is possible that he may have struck a nerve with Masvidal.

Watch Daniel Cormier's full comments below:

Daniel Cormier suggest Leon Edwards shouldn't fight Jorge Masvidal

Daniel Cormier and Jorge Masvidal's back-and-forth began when the retired two-division champion suggested that the new weltwerweight champion, Leon Edwards, should ignore the No.9-ranked welterweight. Cormier's comments weren't meant to insult Masvidal, but simply to point out that Masvidal ignored Edwards after punching him backstage at UFC Fight Night 147.

It is understandable how Masvidal would take offense to these remarks, however, as Cormier is potentially attempting to keep him from a title shot. Despite his history with Edwards, it is hard to argue that Masvidal is currently deserving of a title fight.

Masvidal has lost his last three fights, including two title fights against former champion Kamaru Usman. The most likely outcome is that Usman gets a rematch against Edwards in what will be a highly anticipated trilogy. If Masvidal can get back in the win column, it isn't out of the question that him and Edwards will meet down the line.

