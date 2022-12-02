Paddy Pimblett is set to face Jared Gordon in the co-main event at UFC 282, marking his first appearance on a pay-per-view card. The attention surrounding the unranked lightweight has been steadily increasing, leading UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier to offer Pimblett advice for navigating his success.

Speaking on his podcast, 3 Rounds with Daniel Cormier, the former double champ stated:

"That tells me that it's good for team Paddy because, like they say, all media is good media. It seems like everybody is talking about what Paddy Pimblett is doing, whether or not he's picking up dog s**t or he's arguing with Jake Paul. People are talking about 'Paddy the Baddy'. It's making news so things are good in the world of Paddy Pimblett."

Cormier continued:

"One thing has to happen, though. He has got to keep winning. Got to, because for as fast as this happens, it can all go away if you don't win, and he's got the toughest guy that he's ever faced in the octagon this weekend in Jared Gordon... Times are really good for 'Paddy the Baddy'. Everybody wants a piece of him, but you gotta win."

Pimblett has won his first three fights in the UFC, picking up a Performance of the Night award for each bout. Furthermore, he has picked up a finish in each performance, one via knockout and two via submission.

Watch Daniel Cormier's advice below (starting at the 14:00 mark):

Paddy Pimblett accepts Jake Paul's $1 million offer to spar

Paddy Pimblett made headlines when he shared that he believes Jake Paul's boxing fight against mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva was rigged. The unranked lightweight alleged that the former YouTube star did not connect with the punch that landed a knockdown.

Jake Paul responded with a video criticizing Paddy Pimblett's remarks before challenging him to a sparring session in Puerto Rico. Paul $1 million to the rising UFC star if he is able to emerge victorious. If not, however, Pimblett must join his planned United Fighters Association and help him recruit mixed martial artists in the United Kingdom.

Pimblett responded by accepting the challenge, stating:

"Challenge accepted, but I'm not going to Puerto Rico when I'm fighting next Saturday. If you wanna come and spar, get to the PI next week. As I said, I'll fight Saturday, I'll chill Sunday, and I'll beat you up Monday. Offer's there."

It is unclear if the two will be able to come to an agreement and spar. Pimblett's focus, however, remains on Jared Gordon, his UFC 282 opponent.

Check out Paul's offer and Pimblett's response below:

