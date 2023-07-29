Daniella Hemsley MMA: Is the OnlyF*ns model who flashed crowd now suspended from boxing? Here is what you need to know

Daniella Hemsley has emerged as one of the most talked-about individuals in the world of influencer boxing.

After securing a unanimous decision victory against Aleksandra Daniel last month, the OnlyF*ns model caused a stir when she surprised viewers by lifting her shirt and revealing her breasts on live camera. This unforeseen moment instantly became a viral sensation on social media, eliciting a strong and polarized response from the online community.

The promotion issued an apology for Hemsley's controversial celebration. They emphasized that the incident didn't meet their standards. In the statement, it was revealed that Hemsley has decided to take a break from boxing while the organization proceeds with the KingPyn Finals.

Check out the statement below:

Daniella Hemsley later took to social media to deny the rumors of her suspension from KingPyn and offered an update on her current status.

"I just want to personally address the current media speculation," said Hemsley. "I am NOT banned from KingPyn, I have made a choice to step down from the finals fight to take some time away from heavy training camps, recover some injuries and work on my businesses. This is only the beginning of my boxing journey and I plan to be back and fighting again in Autumn/Winter. I adore all my fans and thank you for all of the support and love! I see you all xx."

Check out the Instagram story below:

Daniella Hemsley's Instagram story (July 20)

Daniella Hemsley responds to Eddie Hearn's scathing remarks

Prominent promoter Eddie Hearn strongly criticized Daniella Hemsley's post-fight behavior. He expressed his disapproval of the entire influencer boxing segment and called for its removal from professional boxing.

During her interview with Mirror Fighting, the English influencer stated that professional boxing deserves its own respected space, highlighting the contrast with YouTube boxing.

"Eddie Hearn seems to hate YouTube boxing, he thinks it's a p*** take and at the end of the day it's not professional boxing and I think people need to remember that," said Hemsley. "Professional boxing should totally have its own segment and should be respected in its own way and I think YouTube boxing is entertainment as well as boxing."

Hemsley added:

It's all different personalities and celebrities coming into the sport, putting on a massive show with all the entertainment and the build-up towards it."

Check out Hemsley's comments below (from 3:15):