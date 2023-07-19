Daniella Hemsley's boxing controversy: KingPyn's decision to disqualify flashing sensation explained

Daniella Hemsley faced severe backlash and ignited a wave of controversy due to her actions during a recent KingPyn boxing event.

Following her unanimous decision win against former Polish Love Island contestant Aleksandra Daniel at the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland, the 22-year-old OnlyF*ns model shocked viewers by lifting her shirt and exposing her breasts to the live camera. This unexpected incident quickly gained traction on social media, sparking intense counterblast.

The promotion recently released a statement on social media, beginning with an apology to any viewers who were offended by Daniella Hemsley's controversial celebration. KingPyn emphasized its commitment to hosting top-notch influencer boxing events worldwide and stated that the incident did not meet its standards.

In a surprising revelation, the statement disclosed that Hemsley has chosen to take a break from boxing for the time being. Meanwhile, the organization will proceed with the Kingpyn Finals. This announcement raises questions regarding whether Hemsley's decision to pause her boxing career was voluntary or influenced by external factors.

Check out the official statement below:

Ebanie Bridges responds to Daniella Hemsley's contentious celebration

Professional boxer and OnlyF*ns model Ebanie Bridges strongly criticized Daniella Hemsley for her explicit display during the live broadcast.

Bridges, who has faced online ridicule for her own provocative weigh-ins, addressed the distinction between wearing lingerie during weigh-ins and engaging in explicit flashing on live television:

"I think tonight all y’all that complain / about me & say I 'show my t*ts' saw what 'showing your t*ts' actually looks like… somthing I’d never do. There is weighing in underwear like everyone else… but having big b**bs…. And then there's actually showing ur tits on TV. I get why she’s done it… she’s an 'influencer' it’s all about views & she knows it would break the internet, get views & everyone would be talking about it. So she has succeeded in that… it’s influencer boxing their goal is to break the internet. But now please stop saying I show my t*ts LOL cos i fu*ken don't. And I don’t need to to break the internet I do that clothed."

Check out Bridges' tweet below:

Credits: Ebanie Bridges on Twitter