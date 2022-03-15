Danielle Kelly weighs in on Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex

Danielle Kelly is about to make her debut in front of an Asian crowd at ONE: X on March 26. The 26-year-old blackbelt is a veteran of the jiujitsu circuit, having competed in ADCC trials, EBI, WNO, and Fury Pro, just to name a few. Kelly will make her ONE debut against women's MMA pioneer Mei Yamaguchi in a submission grappling match.

The jiu-jitsu star and recent ONE Championship signee provided some insights on the main event of her card, Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex for the ONE atomweight belt. The Jiujitsu ace has some really interesting insights on the much-anticipated title bout:

"Funny enough, I've actually been watching their fights as well recently because they'll be in my division. I'm really impressed with Stamp [Fairtex]. I mean, I feel like strategy-wise, [if] they're going to keep this standing up, I feel like it Stamp's world. But I've also seen Stamp, jiu-jitsu is like her weakness. So I believe if it gets to the ground, I feel like Angela Lee has power over that. So I don't know. I feel like in a striking battle, I think it's kind of like edging towards Stamp Fairtex. But for Angela Lee, I think she can submit her."

One can be certain that Danielle Kelly will be keeping an eye on the match as either of the two could be her future opponents once she transitions to MMA. Much like her submission grappling peers, Garry Tonon and Buchecha, Kelly plans on moving to MMA eventually. It would be interesting to see how she translates her world-class grappling skills into a full-on cage fight.

Danielle Kelly faces an MMA veteran in Mei Yamaguchi at ONE: X

Danielle Kelly will face MMA veteran Mei Yamaguchi in a submission grappling match at ONE: X. She is no spring chicken when it comes to fighting MMA veterans in submission grappling.

Kelly famously beat former UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza at Fury Pro 3 earlier this year, albeit via a cut above Esparza's eye. Kelly also holds a submission victory over former UFC vet and women's MMA pioneer Roxanne Modaferri via heel hook at Submission Hunter Pro in 2020. She has an aggressive and scrappy flavor of jiujitsu, opting mostly to attack the legs with dizzying pace. It would be exciting to see her in action inside a cage on March 26.

Edited by Allan Mathew