Danielle Kelly explains why no-gi is more exciting than traditional BJJ: “There are more submissions”

Danielle Kelly prefers competing in No-Gi submission grappling compared to traditional BJJ.

When it comes to submission grappling, BJJ practitioners either compete with or without the GI. Most competitions featuring the Gi are tournaments like IBJJF, while No-Gi is represented on various platforms, including ONE Championship.

During an interview with Sherdog, Kelly discussed what she prefers between the two grappling formats by saying:

“I mean I don't hate the gi, but if I’m gonna be an outsider, and you know, looking in, I feel like no-gi is way more exciting than the gi," he said. "Again I don't hate the gi. I think the gi is a very, it's a technical sport, as well. I feel, like you know you have to be smart and you have to keep making the right decisions in the gi. But in no-gi, it’s just more exciting cause there are a lot of other things or submissions available.”

Danielle Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022. She started with a clash against Mei Yamaguchi, which was scored a draw. Luckily, Kelly’s effort and display of skills led to a $50,000 performance bonus.

Since then, the American superstar secured a rear-naked choke against Mariia Molchanova, leading to another $50,000 performance bonus, and a unanimous decision win against Ayaka Miura.

On September 29, Kelly returns to action in a high-stakes matchup at ONE Fight Night 14. The 27-year-old will be extra motivated as she faces fellow opponent Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world title.

Kelly and Khan first competed against each other in February 2021 under the Who’s #1 banner, with the latter emerging victorious by decision.

Watch Danielle Kelly's interview with Sherdog below:

Danielle Kelly vs. Jessa Khan matchup is one of three world title matchups going down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium for ONE Fight Night 14. The female-led event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.